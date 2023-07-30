Exclusive photo album: Olly Murs and wife Amelia's 380-acre island wedding with 'mini Glastonbury' after-party

The Troublemaker singer and his fiancée shared their Essex wedding photos with HELLO!

When you think of an island wedding, sunny climates and tropical destinations come to mind, but Olly Murs managed to have his nuptials much closer to home.

The singer-songwriter married Amelia Tank in his native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations starting on 14 July 2023.

Heart Skips a Beat singer Olly, 39, and fitness model Amelia, 31, gathered their closest friends and family for a Friday-night welcome barbecue, followed by their beautiful ceremony the following day, and culminating in a Sunday wedding festival with surprise performers.

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. See inside their entire wedding album…

© Tali Photography At 2pm on Saturday, Olly’s nephews Louie and Quinn walked down the aisle, followed by Amelia's bridesmaids and her mother. As she emerged arm-in-arm with her father, Olly admitted he got emotional over the stunning bride. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," he told HELLO!. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

© Tali Photography Amelia looked stunning in a wedding dress by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture, which she had kept a secret from Olly by organising long-distance fittings via FaceTime.

© Tali Photography The gown featured a corset bodice, thin straps and detachable lace sleeves, with head-to-toe beaded floral appliqués that caught the light. Olly added: "She looked out of this world."

© Tali Photography Another snap of the couple exchanging vows in front of a heart-shaped flower installation revealed the low back of Amelia's dress which featured sheer mesh and beading.

© Tali Photography On top of her blonde curls, she added a floor-length veil embroidered with the words "Olly and Amelia" and their wedding date. Meanwhile, Olly looked dapper in a Joshua Kane suit consisting of a cropped jacket, high-waisted trousers and a white cravat – a look he described as "subtle, but slick, cool and very me." The ceremony became even more emotional when Amelia's 91-year-old grandfather read Shakespeare's Sonnet 18, "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?", which he had read to the couple immediately after their engagement in Cornwall.

© Tali Photography The newlyweds travelled to their reception in a classic silver Porsche featuring customised “Mr and Mrs Murs” and “Just Married” plates.

© Tali Photography Guests sat down inside a picturesque conservatory decorated with chandeliers and white flowers to dine on personalised menus from the bride and groom. Amelia opted for mushroom arancini with truffle mayonnaise, lasagne and apple crumble with ice cream, while Olly chose a scotch egg with mustard mayonnaise, a turkey roast with all the trimmings and strawberry trifle. Their towering white wedding cake included a lemon curd sponge and red velvet with cherries. It could be seen in the corner as the speeches began at the top table.

© Tali Photography The happy couple were pictured enjoying a silly moment, donning personalised white and black sunglasses with "Mr Murs" and "Mrs Murs" on the lenses.

© Tali Photography Following the wedding breakfast, Amelia changed into her second wedding dress – a sparkly gown with a thigh-split and one long sleeve. With a glass of champagne in hand, she danced with her new husband who had removed his jacket for a more casual evening look. While their romantic first dance was not caught on camera, Amelia said they chose Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You by Glenn Medeiros which has a special meaning to the couple. "It's the song we fell in love to," she admitted, referring to their first holiday together in Marrakech.

© Tali Photography Celebrations finished at midnight in order for guests to get enough rest ahead of "Murs Fest" on Sunday. The festival included funfair rides and a stage for performances from Olly himself, as well as R&B singer Craig David and Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks.

© Tali Photography Amelia wore a white A-line mini dress with chunky black boots and a leather jacket adorned with pink letters that read "Just Married" and "15.07.23." Meanwhile, Olly wore cream cigarette trousers and a lace shirt which was visible as he hugged his wife on a carousel.

© Tali Photography Olly had organised Craig David to do a surprise performance for Amelia, who admitted: "I was talking to my granny and grandad and suddenly I could hear Craig on the mic. It was an unbelievable surprise.” Dressed in a blue jacket, Craig was pictured singing to the wedding guests as Olly and Amelia took photos with friends. "He started to sing acapella on the mic. Everyone ran to the stage," Olly recalled. "One of the songs I sang at Murs Fest was Coldplay’s Adventure of a Lifetime because I feel like I’m on the adventure of a lifetime with the best person and I love her so much," added the groom, who plans to celebrate his honeymoon in 2024.

