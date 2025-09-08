Exclusive: Ant Anstead praises 'hands-on' girlfriend Renée Zellweger - 'She's the greatest human I've ever met'

As the boyfriend of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, you might expect Ant Anstead to live a life filled with glamour. But as the TV mechanic tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview, you’re just as likely to find his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, under a car with her sleeves rolled up, as you are to see her dressed up to the nines on the red carpet. "One of the many, many things that attracts me to Ren is that she’s a hands-on car girl," the presenter reveals. "It’s really cool that we met on a car show. She welded – I mean, how cool is that?"

Ant, 46, met the Bridget Jones star four years ago, when she was a guest on the US show Celebrity IOU Joyride, and the couple have been an item ever since, with Ant splitting his time between their home in southern California and his native Britain. The presenter, who rose to fame on Wheeler Dealers, is now returning to Discovery+ with a second series of Born Mechanic, in which he restores and sells classic cars to help fund the renovation of the 500-year-old farmhouse that he bought for his parents.

"She's been a big influence on that; she's very, very good at designing," he says of Renée. "So, I'm obviously going to take advice from the person who's way better at houses than I am.

"I am constantly being advised, because she's the greatest human I've ever met."

Ant's family life

Ant’s children with his first wife, Louise Storey – Amelie, 21, and Archie, 19 – joined their father and Renée in London earlier this year for the premiere of her film Mad About the Boy. The 56-year-old actress also enjoys spending time with Ant’s son Hudson, six, whose mother is Ant’s second wife, the American TV personality Christina Haack. "Like any parent, I'm incredibly proud of all three of my kids, and I get to do it all again with Hudsy," he says. "I can remember when Amelie was five and it's hard to believe. Fast-forward 17 years and she's now almost 22, a professional rugby player, living on her own, with a degree."

Ant’s children and other family members, including his parents, Nigel and Sue, feature more prominently in the second series of Born Mechanic, and he says they are getting used to being in the limelight. "I think it's a much better show. It's way more charming. We've done some really cool, eclectic cars, and my folks and family are in it more, and they're really good on TV," he says.

"My auntie, my brothers, my kids, my folks – that little bit of a taster last year has given them a bit more confidence, and they've given themselves more freely.

"My folks, my dad in particular, have jumped in with two feet," Ant adds. “And he's really good on TV; he's made for it. He enjoys getting recognised in the pub. I imagine this time next year, he'll be on Strictly Come Dancing."

