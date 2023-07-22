Ant Anstead rushes home to son he shares with Christina Hall following Renee Zellweger engagement reports

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Ant Anstead who, in between his jet setting, reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend, Renee Zellweger. The Radford Reborn host, 44, and the Bridget Jones actress, 54, have been in the UK visiting his two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, but returned to Los Angeles on Friday to be reunited with his son, Hudson.

Taking to Instagram, Ant shared a snapshot of the adorable moment as he lay in bed reading to the three-year-old who had placed a tender arm around his daddy's shoulder. "From GB to rushing home last night for," he wrote before adding a heart and kiss emoji.

Fans loved the insight into his bedtime routine and commented: "His little arm around his Dad's neck," and, "Ahhh, look at his little arm wrapped around you," while a third added: "So sweet."

© Instagram Renee and Ant are reportedly engaged

Ant shares his youngest child with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, who is now married to Josh Hall. His sweet reunion comes in the wake of reports that Ant is set to tie the knot with Renee.

She recently made a rare appearance on social media when she joined Ant, Archie and Amelie at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was the first time the A-list star had been photographed publicly with her fiance's family.

© Instagram Renee with Ant's two children

She looked radiant in a one-shoulder gold gown with her hair elegantly swept up. Ant, meanwhile, made a dashing figure in a tuxedo.

Renee and Ant first met during the filming of an episode for his series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in April 2021. Ant was previously married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 to 2017, and they share their two teenagers.

Ant with ex-wife Christina Hall

His second marriage, to Flip or Flop's Christina in 2018, resulted in the birth of their son Hudson in 2019. The couple divorced in 2021.

Meanwhile, Renee tied the knot with singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, but they split just four months later. Opening up about the reason for the short marriage, he confessed to Oprah Winfrey in 2010 that everything important to him in his life is in a box that he protects, but said his relationship with Renee "was out of the box."

Renee was previously married to singer Kenny Chesney

Speaking about not being ready for marriage, he added: "It really is tough, and she's a sweet soul, no doubt about it, but I just wasn't ready... This is the first time I've actually talked about it, but that's what happened."