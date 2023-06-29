Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead shares adorable family update - and their son looks so excited

Ant is now dating Renee Zellweger after his marriage to the HGTV star ended in divorce

Ant Anstead was in a joyous mood on Wednesday when he delivered an update which had fans cooing.

The British presenter and ex-husband of Christina Hall, took to Instagram with a too-cute post spotlighting his son, Hudson, who he shares with the former Flip or Flop host.

Ant - who is dating Renee Zellweger - revealed the three-year-old had graduated from his first year at school.

Alongside some adorable photos, including one of Hudson in his graduating gown and mortarboard hat, he wrote: "Oh WOW how that year has flown by. Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate! He was so proud!

"And so am I at how far this little boy has come this past year! He’s truly thriving and glowing."

© Instagram Ant met Renee while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Hudson looked so happy in the images and he excitedly showed his dad the work he had created over the year too.

Fans commented: "I love how happy Hudson is, always has a smile on his face," and, "He’s a brilliant little boy."

While Ant and Christina are no longer together, they continue to co-parent Hudson.

© Photo: Instagram Ant shares his youngest son with ex-wife Christina Hall

The HGTV star has three kids: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her youngest with Ant.

She is now married to Josh Hall, and Ant is in a happy relationship with the Bridget Jones actress, who he has been dating for over two years.

They keep their romance out of the spotlight but Ant couldn't help but celebrate Renee when she rang in her 54th birthday in April. At the time, the For the Love of Cars host took to Instagram to share a fan video of his girlfriend dancing and wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy."

© Getty Christina is a mom of three and is married to Josh Hall

His birthday post was short and sweet but it's apparent how smitten Ant is with the Hollywood A-lister. For their anniversary, he posted a collection of rarely-seen snaps from their two years together. Take a look in the romantic video below!

Ant and the Oscar-winning actress started dating soon after they first met in April 2021, when the latter was a guest on his TV show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

They not only enjoy spending time with each other, but also with 44-year-old Ant's extensive family, as he is also a dad of three. His oldest two children, teenagers Amelie and Archie live in England.

© Instagram Ant has been dating Renee for more than two years

Ant maintains a good relationship with their mom, Louise Storey, who recently remarried. Talking of their friendship to People, he said: "We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily. We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family."

After her marriage to her new husband, he added: "I wish them a lifetime full of happiness."