Demi Moore's 'miracle moment' predicted by celebrity psychic

Demi Moore's recent reinvention has been nothing short of remarkable. The Hollywood star had briefly considered quitting acting, but everything changed when she received the script for horror film The Substance.

What followed was a comeback worthy of its own movie: a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, her first Academy Award nomination and a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

"I'm in shock," the 62-year-old said during her Golden Globes acceptance speech in January. "I’ve been doing this over 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I’m so humbled and so grateful."

Demi may have been surprised by her success, but there was one woman who would have known it was coming: her oldest and dearest friend, and Hollywood’s most influential psychic, Laura Day.

Best friends

© CAA. SHAYAN ASGHARNIA/AUGUST Demi Moore was supporting her close friend, celebrity psychic Laura Day, at her book launch

The pair have been best friends for the past 37 years, since they were introduced at The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles. Over the years, Laura has taught Demi the power of her intuition while also offering psychic guidance, and Demi has encouraged Laura to share her talents, too.

The psychic is now a New York Times best-selling author with six books under her belt and has appeared on shows hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.

When it came to the publication of Laura's latest book, The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal Your Past and Transform Your Future, it was Demi’s turn to shine the spotlight on her friend with a star-studded launch party in Los Angeles.

"I’ve met many who have gifts of this nature, but there are none who have the precision that Laura has," Demi exclusively tells HELLO!.

"My greatest gift is the closeness of our friendship and the second is the encouragement she gives me in trusting myself. If I’m uncertain but have an instinct, I have someone who helps me clarify. And most often, it is accurate to me."

Laura has also worked with famous names including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman, who calls her "extraordinary".

© CAA. SHAYAN ASGHARNIA/AUGUST Real Housewives Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne also swear by Laura's advice

"Some things defy explanation and Laura Day is one of them," the Babygirl star writes in a foreword for the psychic’s new book, which spiritual author Deepak Chopra describes as "a masterpiece for anyone ready to awaken their highest potential."

Despite her VIP connections, Laura’s primary job involves using her insight and techniques to advise billion-dollar companies in banking, tech, media and pharmaceuticals.

Sharing her gift

What she enjoys most, however, is teaching others to use their intuition to transform their lives. Laura describes Demi’s acceptance of her role in The Substance as a "miracle moment" – the type of catalyst that can change everything.

"A miracle does take a moment; it’s an encounter, it’s a tiny change, it’s a little bit of help, and you will find your entire life changes," she says. Her book provides tools to help readers achieve their goals in areas such as relationships, career, sex or family life.

© CAA. SHAYAN ASGHARNIA/AUGUST Laura encouraged Demi to accept her role in The Substance - and the rest is history

"I don’t think we realise that we all predict and we are all celebrities in our own lives," she says. "We are told to do all of these things to change our lives, but I wanted a simple system to show how making tiny changes can make such productive big changes in our lives."

Celebrity fans

VIPs flocked to celebrate Laura’s new book at the Beverly Hills home of super-agent Kevin Huvane, who also works with celebrities including Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Among the guests were British author Florence Given, activist Monica Lewinsky, socialite Kathy Hilton and comedian Jack Whitehall, plus Scout Willis, the second of Demi’s three daughters with her former husband, actor Bruce Willis.

As the sun went down over Los Angeles, specially created Prism cocktails of Casamigos tequila mixed with watermelon and sparkling pineapple juice were served, alongside canapes of wagyu beef and arancini balls.

© CAA. SHAYAN ASGHARNIA/AUGUST UK comedian Jack Whitehall is also a fan

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards told us: "Demi has told me about Laura for years and I’ve wanted to meet up with her. I’ve heard such good things about this book – I really can’t wait to read it."

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale met Laura a year ago and the pair have been in contact ever since. "She is the most caring and loving soul," Lucy tells us. "The book is phenomenal; she has a way of making this information digestible and giving people tools and exercises to help them."

Laura says: "Everyone is having a hard time right now. I want people to realise that we are all energy; we are all connected, no matter if you are a celebrity or not. If you label it as being psychic, it is mysticalising our own power, but this has been proven by science. You really can change your own life."

For the full interview, pick up a copy of this week’s HELLO!, on sale now. The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal Your Past and Transform Your Future by Laura Day is available to preorder now.