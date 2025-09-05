'Excellent' drama with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score is now available on ITVX

ITVX has an endless list of epic dramas available to binge-watch at any given moment, including the newly added superhero drama Stargirl, which ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2022 and boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 per cent. The series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore, who becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes after moving from LA to Blue Valley, Nebraska.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "Superhero shows aren't for everyone, but DC's Stargirl is widely regarded as one of the best on TV. Brec Bassinger leads a fresh new generation of heroes as Courtney Whitmore, and with season two boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series delivers the ideal blend of action and humour."

Brec Bassinger stars as Courtney Whitmore

What is Stargirl about?

The series, which is based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska, where she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The ITV logline reads: "Courtney's seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara, stepfather Pat Dugan and stepbrother Mike, and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school."

Who stars in Stargirl?

Brec Bassinger (All Night, V.C. Andrews' Dawn) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore. She's joined by Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Luke Wilson, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

© DC Universe/Everett/Shutterstock The series ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2022

What have viewers said about Stargirl?

The series has been hailed as "excellent" by viewers, who have praised the show on social media over the years. One person penned on X: "#DCStargirl has heart, amazing effects, a talented cast, and strong writing!" while another added: "It's so good and one of the best DC TV shows to exist and stay comic accurate as well!"

© DC Universe/Everett/Shutterstock Luke Wilson also stars in the series, which is now available on ITVX

A third fan compared the series to the hit fantasy drama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, writing: "For a TV series, Stargirl is awesome with a superhero high school girl, best thing since Buffy the Vampire Slayer," while another said the show was "amazing" throughout, adding: "Stargirl from start to finish, all 3 seasons were amazing and @Brecbassinger a fantastic Stargirl / Courtney Whitmore. Plus, the supporting cast is amazing too. One of the best #DCTV shows since #Smallville."

How to watch Stargirl

All three seasons of Stargirl are available to stream on ITVX now.