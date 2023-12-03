Jessica Simpson's latest appearance in see-through rhinestone gown leaves fans with questions

Jessica Simpson appears more than ready for the glitz and glamor that comes with dressing up for the holidays!

The "I Think I'm in Love with You" singer dazzled in a see-through rhinestone gown in New York City over the weekend, as she attended the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards with her mom Tina Simpson as her plus one.

The annual event also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Anna Sophia Robb, Lea Michele, Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Kate Upton, Spike Lee, and others.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson undergoes a non surgical facelift – see the results

For the star-studded outing, Jessica opted for a frosty, rhinestone-bedecked nude gown by Fjola Nila, accessorizing with silver heels and diamond jewelry, plus, adding an extra layer of drama, she layered the dress with a white feather cape.

Later in the night, the former reality TV star had her mom by her side on stage as she accepted the Icon Award in honor of her longtime label Jessica Simpson Style.

In a subsequent statement to People about the achievement, she said: "I am honored that my spirit has connected with people who need it in ways that are obvious and ways that are more subliminal. The fact that Footwear News is bestowing that title on this gal from Texas helps to illuminate the path ahead."

© Getty Jessica brought out all the sparkles in time for the holiday season

After the awards came to a close, she then took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the night, the first of which she captioned: "Never give up because great things take time. 18 years strong, proud of us @jessicasimpsonstyle."

MORE: Jessica Simpson highlights her tiny waistline and washboard abs in jaw-dropping outfit as fans weigh in

MORE: Jessica Simpson's waist-cinching leather outfit just got upstaged by her jaw-dropping dressing room

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video montage from her time getting ready, and appropriately captioned it: "ICY HOT."

© Getty The star proudly accepted the Icon Award

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about her look – and ask about her flawless appearance – with her sister Ashlee Simspon Ross writing: "Stunner," as others followed suit with questions like: "Someone ask her where the fountain of youth is… please," and: "She looks 16 again! Don't know how she does it," plus: "I love this! Your dress is gorgeous," as well as: "You look absolutely incredible Jess!!"

MORE: Jessica Simpson channels Barbie as she spends time with mini-me daughter Maxwell

Jessica, who shares kids Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, ten, and Birdie Mae, four with her husband Eric Johnson, spoke with Extra during the event about the holiday season ahead, revealing Christmas came early to her house back in Los Angeles.

© Getty Jessica and her family are based in California

"I feel like we've already had Christmas, like, my kids have, like, put their trees up last month," she joked, and shared: "Right before I came here, we were finished decorating all the trees."

She continued: "There's someone putting lights on the house right now. I'm going to come home; it's going to be like Griswald Christmas when I go home," endearingly adding: "They're going to be so excited to show me 'cause they just love it. They love everything about the holidays."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.