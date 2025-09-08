WATCH: Jack Osbourne makes heartwrenching tribute to Ozzy at VMAs with his 4 children: 'We love you, Dad'

Jack Osbourne paid tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Jack and his four children were featured in a video during the VMAs where they spoke about the Osbourne patriarch before a musical tribute led by Steven Tyler and Yungblud took place. The TV personality, 39, and his four children, Pearl Clementine,13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, seven, and Maple, three, spoke about the rock legend's enduring legacy.

In the video clip, Jack can be seen with his four children and says: "I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers." Jack finished up the emotional tribute by saying: "We love you, dad." Meanwhile, the rocker's grandchildren added, "In the words of our papa, 'Let's go crazy!'"

Then, Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt then took to the stage at UBS Arena in New York, performing a slew of Ozzy's greatest hits, including: Crazy Train, Changes and Mama, I'm Coming Home. Prior to taking the stage, the Doncaster-born Yungblud called Ozzy his north star and described the rocker's impact on his life. The musician's comments come just weeks after Jack attended Yungblud's show. In the caption, Jack wrote: "Went to @yungblud first stop on his North American Tour last night. Thanks for keeping the legacy alive."

Jack's tribute to Ozzy

Jack had paid tribute to his dad on social media shortly after Ozzy's public procession, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, a week after his death. Alongside a montage of photos and videos of Ozzy from the family archives over the years, he wrote: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!' That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.'"

Ozzy's cause of death was confirmed on his death certificate as a heart attack. He had also been suffering from Parkinson's Disease since 2019 and the impacts from his 2003 ATV accident, where he suffered a broken collarbone, a fractured vertebra and eight fractured ribs. Another fall in 2019 dislodged the rods that had been put into his back following the earlier accident, leading to further pain and subsequent mobility issues.