All the best celebrity outfits from the US Open that you can actually shop

I spied all the celebrity US Open outfits you can actually shop
Stars are knocking it out of the park with their US Open outfits, from Lindsay Lohan's cool girl silk dress to Ciara's sweet shirt midi

Celebrities at US Open© Getty / Shutterstock

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
7 minutes ago
Celebrities are flocking to the US Open, with the stadium as the place to be seen. Forget the tennis tournament, it's all about the celebrity outfits as they show their support for major names like Carlos Aclarez, Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. This is a more laidback affair than the Brit equivalent Wimbledon, but nonetheless stylish. It's a chance for famous tennis fans to not only show they love the sport, but to showcase their off-duty styling prowess with A-listers including Lindsay Lohan, Simone Ashley and Ciara among the stars taking to their seats.

As for the fashion vibe at the US Open, I'd go as far as to say it's preppy with a twist. I've spotted shirt dresses in stripes, flippy, sporty skirts and floral midis being on the unofficial dress code. As there is no official dress code, it can be a mismatch of style but most celebrities stick to the tried and tested code of semi-formal attire.

And as well as admiring the celeb outfits, many of the US Open celebrity looks are available to either buy off the rack or at least can be easily recreated. You don't need an A-list budget to get their look, trust me. Let's see what affordable celebrity outfits graced the Queens-based stadium in NYC...

Outfits you can shop from this year's famous US Open line-up

Katie Holmes at the US Open© Shutterstock

Katie Holmes at the US Open

At this year's US Open, Katie Holmes channelled her 90s persona in a Silk Laundry silk sundress, Marni Tulipea Bag (new for fall) and a leather jacket. I love the tough, dark leather against her fresh, springy slip dress, providing inspiration for how to take our summer dresses into fall.

Ciara in striped dress© Shutterstock

Ciara at the US Open

Ciara's clearly a fan of the US Open, as she and husband Russell Wilson, along with her family, were spotted in the stands throughout the tournament.

This is my favorite look of hers, giving nothing but preppy in a classic Ralph Lauren Striped Shirtdress. Shunning heels, the singer opted for a pair of white sneakers instead, just like these from DSW.


Lindsay Lohan at US Open© Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan at the US Open

It wasn't just Lindsay Lohan who chose the stunning Khaite Sicily Printed Midi Dress as her outfit of the day for the US Open, but actress Elizabeth Banks wore it too.

I love how Lindsay's styled hers, worn under a timeless trench coat (try this H&M Belted Trench, $69.99) with chunky, caged sandals.

Issa at US Open© Getty

Issa Rae at the US Open

The gorgeous Issa Rae has been spotted at the US Open a few times this tournament, including in this cool Ralph Lauren Field Jacket, a great piece to throw on over a tank and cargo pants or over a silk slip.

Paige and Hannah at US Open© Shutterstock

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner at the US Open

Everyone's favorite podcast duo, Giggly Squad hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, embraced the tennis vibe by wearing sweet, athleisurewear dresses.

Paige wears the Polo Mini Dress from Rowen Rose while Hannah's is from Lululemon

Brittany Snow at the US Open© Shutterstock

Brittany Snow at the US Open

Actress Brittany Snow, who stars in Netflix's The Hunting Wives, chose this minimalist mini dress from Contessa Mills to take in a spot of tennis.

Simone Ashley at the US Open© Shutterstock

Simone Ashley at the US Open

Simone Ashley caused a stir at the US Open as she was spotted smooching a new, mystery boyfriend but it's her outfit I was fixated on, for its simplicity yet stylishness.

Wearing all cream, Simone added this adorable Ralph Lauren Cotton Sweater to her white cut-off denim and a pair of sneakers. For a similar jean look, Boden's High Rise Wide Leg are a great fit.

Elizabeth Banks at US Open© Getty

Elizabeth Banks at the US Open

Another star spotted a few times is Elizabeth Banks, and when she isn't twinning with Lindsay Lohan in a silk dress, she's wearing a modest floral shirt dress. 

Hers is the Wilma Reformation Dress, which has sold out, but H&M's Cotton Puff Sleeve Dress is so like it, and only $35.

Brooks Nader at US Open© Getty

Brooks Nader at the US Open

Polka dots usually feature at a tennis tournament and how chic is Brooks Nader in this Rowen Rose jersey midi? It features a polo style collar and a subtle dotty print. So chic.

