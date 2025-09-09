Alan Ritchson's pre-teen son is catching up to 6ft 3 Reacher star in family photos

Alan Ritchson is busy filming Reacher and promoting his new movie, Motor City, but over the summer he made sure to make plenty of memories with his family before he went back to work.The dad-of-three is currently living away from his wife, Catherine, and their three boys, while he shoots the Prime Video hit show. Catherine shared photos of their summer vacation on Instagram though, and the photos show just how much their kids are growing up.

Their eldest, Calum, will become a teenager this month and snaps prove he's fast catching up to his 6ft 3 dad. In the images from their St Lucia getaway, Calum reaches Alan's shoulder and appears to have had a growth spurt in recent months. Alan and Catherine's other children, Eden, who was born in 2013, and Amory who they welcomed in 2015, also featured.

The couple have three children

They used to live a nomadic lifestyle on the road, so that they could go where Alan's work took them. But recently, Alan confessed he's in Toronto, Canada, while his family remains in the US. In a social media video he said he flies down to see them on the weekends so he can spend as much time with them as possible between filming.

High school sweethearts

He and Catherine have been together since high school and on their 15th anniversary, Alan wrote a lengthy post celebrating their marriage."15 years ago today two kids got married," he wrote. "They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other's partner in life, come what may. Despite the precarious highs and suffocating lows, they're still holding hands."

While he loves his job, he hates that it takes him away from his loved ones. "It’s a special kind of pain knowing the work I love so much requires I miss major milestones in my kiddos lives like birthdays and school plays," he explained when he missed his son Eden's ninth birthday.

Alan and Catherine enjoyed a vacation with their three sons

© Instagram Their oldest son is growing up fast

Family dynamic

However, he's forever grateful for the support of Catherine and their boys, and in one of his InstaChurch videos he spoke about family life. "I'm being very intentional about being with my family, with my wife and my kids, without electronic devices, without work, without any ambition for the future," he said. "I'm seeing a huge difference in the dynamics of my family and my marriage."

© Instagram They're a tight-knit family

Alan has tattoos to honor each of his kids; a sword and shield crest for Amory, an abstract flame for Edan and a dove for Calum.