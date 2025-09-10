Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic date night ahead of major news

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won the cutest couple award on Monday night when they appeared hand-in-hand for the soft launch of the NFL star's new restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse. The loved-up couple, who broke the internet in August when they announced their engagement after two years of dating, got cozy inside the restaurant as Travis welcomed his friends and family to the new spot. 1587 is located in Kansas City and is a joint venture between the 35-year-old and his close friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis entered the restaurant just after 6 p.m. and chatted with guests before making their way to their own private booth, where they enjoyed a meal together. The Grammy winner reportedly wore a blue denim minidress and wedges, while her fiancé sported a green shirt and cap, although pictures of the pair have yet to be released.

They were affectionate with each other throughout the night as per the outlet, with Taylor sweetly supporting her partner ahead of the restaurant's big opening on September 17. Travis paid tribute to her by creating a cocktail inspired by her 2024 song, "The Alchemy", which is about their romance. The cocktail is named after the track and features a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong tea.

Travis, Patrick, and Patrick's wife, Brittany, also have drinks named for them. "With 1587 Prime, we didn't just set out to create another steakhouse," said Tosh Berman of Noble 33 in a statement. "We worked with Patrick and Travis to capture the essence of Kansas City – its pride, its hospitality, and its passion for great food – while staying true to Noble 33's brand vision and design aesthetic."

It has been quite the year for Travis, who proposed to his girlfriend with a stunning Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond ring in August after two years together. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple wrote in the caption of their announcement post, alongside photos of the special moment. Taylor and Travis made their first post-engagement appearance together at a college football game in Arrowhead Stadium, home of his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor flashed her elegant ring while sitting in the box with Travis and his teammates, as they spent time together before the NFL season began. Speaking on his podcast, New Heights, Travis thanked everyone for their support following the viral engagement post.

"Thank you guys for the congratulations," he said on the show. "I appreciate everybody that has reached out and sent something, all the posts and excitement, and it has been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with. It has been really fun. It has been awesome."

He added that their appearance at Arrowhead Stadium was a moment for the duo to celebrate with their friends. "Yeah, I felt that at the game, it was the first time I introduced Taylor as my fiancée to my teammates, it was pretty cool," Travis explained. "I still get giddy, it's exciting times. It is still fresh. It has been so much fun hearing from everybody and seeing the internet go crazy."