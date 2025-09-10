Andy Cohen displays weight loss after 'microdosing' drug— see before and after photos

Beloved TV star Andy Cohen has revealed that he's been using a weight loss drug to help achieve his slimmer physique. The 57-year-old admitted to "microdosing" a GLP-1 medication to curb food cravings, and praised the drug for its positive impact on his health. Andy opened up to producer John Hil about his weight loss during Tuesday's episode of Radio Andy. "Given that for 20 years I have been asking people about their body regimens and that I've been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet ... I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did this summer lose a good chunk of weight by microdosing a GLP-1 all summer," he shared.

"I was really unhappy with my weight," he said. However, Andy explained that he also had other health concerns like "plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure". "It really helped me with cravings, which I was having a very hard time with, and really forcing myself to be more disciplined with my diet and with working out. I am on a pretty rigorous health journey," he added.

While the star didn’t disclose which specific GLP-1 medication he used, he did share details about his strict regimen during the conversation. Along with lifting "heavier weights", Andy's routine included "no snacking or excess drinking. I am still drinking, but not crazy and perhaps the most importantly, I'm not snacking after the craving [I get] after I drink."

© Getty Images Andy Cohen admitted to using a weight loss drug

"I would have a drink, then there's all these cookies. There's craft services. It's pasta night. It's pizza night. 'Andy, someone sent you ice cream,'" he explained of when he would film Watch What Happens Live. However, through using medication, his "cravings for all that stuff dissipated".

© Getty Images Andy Cohen lost 25 Lbs.

Andy admitted he feels "great about this decision" but knows he is "privileged to have access to a GLP-1, and I think everybody should through insurance. This is a revolutionary drug". He went on to share that the medication "caused me to reframe my relationship with food because it was [expletive] before this".

He continued: "I’m so happy also to have been on this journey under the care of a doctor and working with a trainer to make sure that we have done this right." Andy explained that he quit the medication once he reached his goal weight and shared that it "would be completely hypocritical not to share" his weight loss secret since he has asked others about theirs "'and then be the guy who's suddenly lost 25 lbs. but isn't mentioning it".