Andy Cohen hits back at 'insane' Meghan Markle rumors after Spotify drops podcast

Andy was one of Meghan's many famous guests on the podcast

Andy Cohen has shot down claims that Meghan Markle did not interview the subjects of her Archetypes podcast, calling the Duchess of Sussex "well-informed".

The Bravo star was one of many guests on the former series which she launched in partnership with Spotify in 2022. But amid ongoing speculation that producers edited together the conversations, Andy has defended Prince Harry's wife, calling the rumors "insane".

© Instagram Andy defended Meghan from the 'insane' rumors

"Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor,”the 55-year-old told Us Weekly.

"Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did. She was quite well-researched, well-informed and thoughtful," he added.

During his appearance on the audio show, Meghan revealed that her team had once tried to get her booked on his program Watch What Happens Live to promote her former TV series Suits, but were turned down.

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits

The 41-year-old told the talk show host that at the time she was a big fan of The Real Housewives franchise, which he helped create and now co-executive produces.

"I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked," the former actress said to which Andy responded, calling it "the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show".

© Netflix Harry and Meghan married in 2017

Meghan starred in the legal drama Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. She filmed her final scene in 2017 and went on to marry Prince Harry the following year in a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Andy's remarks come a week after it was announced that Archewell and Spotify have mutually agreed to part ways, with a joint statement expressing the pride they felt for the series they created together.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

The Duchess' podcast was a passion project

Archetypes, a thought-provoking podcast that explored the history of stereotypes against women, also included conversations with notable figures such as tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

The Sussexes' deal with Spotify, signed in late 2020, was reported to be worth approximately $25 million (£18 million). It aimed to position them as hosts and producers of podcasts, showcasing their storytelling abilities and sharing impactful narratives with a global audience.

Meghan, reflecting on her experience with Archetypes, expressed her passion for the project on the couple's Archewell website, stating: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."