Andy Cohen shares stark warning after revealing he 'lost money after being scammed'

Andy Cohen has revealed he is still trying to reclaim back money he lost after fraudsters accessed his bank account. "I got scammed by someone who called and said they were [from] fraud alert at my bank," Andy revealed on the December 22 episode of his Daddy Diaries podcast before quipping that only a month prior he had told his parents to be "so careful" because it is "so easy to get scammed".

"I did lose a card, and I put in for [a replacement for] it, and I got an email being like, 'There might be fraud on your account,' and I was like, 'Oh, this is attached to the card I lost,'" Andy shared, revealing he then clicked the link and logged in to his bank account before being asked for an Apple ID which felt suspicious to him.

© Bravo Andy Cohen on set of Watch What Happens Live

"I bailed out but had already logged in to my app and I think, somehow, my logging in through whatever that site was gave them access to my bank app," the father-of-two continued, sharing that he then got a phone call that ID'd itself as his bank.

Andy, 55, then revealed that during an hour-long call with "the bank" he was duped into setting up call forwarding apps which allowed the scam artists to confirm wire transfers from his account.

© Andy Cohen Andy Cohen is father to Ben and Lucy

"Part of my advice for people is that if something is happening, just go to your bank branch," he concluded. "And when you get emails, look very closely at the email address. It might say your bank’s name, but click on the name, and then the email address will appear, and you’ll see that it’s some other random address."

Fraud scams are on the rise, from property to bank accounts, and even celebrities have been forced to remind fans not to engage with social accounts alleging to represent the A-listers.

In October former Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer warned his fans of scammers impersonating him and members of his team to trick people out of money. Taking to Instagram, the actor apologized for the "awful" scams and urged his followers not to engage with accounts asking for money.

Watch the video below to see what he said.

Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has warned fans of scammers impersonating him online…

Addressing his fans in a video, he concluded: "If I don't follow them, they're not associated with me so if you're ever not sure just look in the followers and if I don't follow them, it's a scam and they're trying to take your money."

He went on to add: "It's awful, it sucks. These scams suck."