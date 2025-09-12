Felicity Huffman's daughter Georgia stuns in metallic dress during rare public appearance with dad William H. Macy at TIFF 2025

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman's youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, made a rare public appearance to support her dad at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was glowing in a champagne-colored slip dress with a halter neck, complete with a delicate necklace and earrings. Her short blonde hair was gently brushed out of her face, and she wore a huge grin as she accompanied her father to the Train Dreams premiere. William shone with pride beside his daughter, and sported a black suit with a white button-up shirt underneath for the event.

His newest film, which also stars Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, follows a man living in a secluded part of a Pacific Northwest forest. The flick is adapted from the 2011 novella by Denis Johnson, and will be released in theaters on November 7, followed by a streaming release two weeks later.

Georgia is extremely close to her dad, and shared a sweet tribute to William on Instagram in 2022. "I must've done something good in a past life to deserve a family like this in this one," she wrote, alongside snaps of the Shameless actor. While the college graduate tends to stay out of the spotlight, her father revealed to Parade that she was "interested in politics", adding that she was "in a very academic school and killing it".

William and Felicity welcomed Georgia in March 2002, less than two years after their eldest daughter, Sophia, was born. The couple has been married since September 1997, and he stood by his wife throughout the infamous college admissions scandal that sent her to prison for 11 days. After it was revealed in 2019 that Felicity paid a proctor $15,000 to help Sophia get into college, she was forced to pay a $30,000 fine, spend time in prison, and complete 250 hours of community service.

Following the scandal, which dominated news headlines for months, Sophia retook the SATs and was accepted into Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. Georgia opted to study at Vassar College in New York instead. The Desperate Housewives star spoke for the first time about the scandal in November 2023, sharing with ABC-7 Eyewitness News that she believed the scheme was the "only option to give my daughter a future".

© Getty Images Georgia looked stunning as she accompanied her dad to the premiere event

"People assume that I went into this looking for a way to cheat the system and making proverbial criminal deals in back alleys, but that was not the case," she explained. "It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law."

© Getty Images The 23-year-old is close with her father

A year later, Felicity shared an update on how she was faring in the aftermath, considering she had lost work in Hollywood since the scandal erupted. "As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I'm well," she told The Guardian. "I'm grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I'm still processing."

© WireImage Felicity was involved in the college admissions scandal

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up," she added. "It's been hard. Sort of like your old life died, and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."