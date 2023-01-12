Felicity Huffman to premiere first television role following involvement in the college admissions debacle The news comes over two years since completing her full sentence

After nearly four years away from the spotlight, Felicity Huffman is ready to return to the screen and start acting again.

The actress was one of several wealthy parents and celebrities who were involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which was exposed in March of 2019.

Among the celebrities who paid college coaches and others to ensure their children's admission into elite universities was also Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, whose daughters are Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.

Felicity – married to fellow actor William H. Macy, who unlike his wife was not charged with crimes related to the scandal – is set to appear on the pilot episode of The Good Lawyer, per Deadline, a legal spinoff of ABC's hit medical drama The Good Doctor.

According to the outlet, the premiere will air on 6 March, and she will guest star as a character named Janet Stewart, who is described as a: "Highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit."

Her role however will be short lived, as it's reported that part of her plot is to be replaced by a younger lawyer at the request of Freddie Highmoore's character, Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is in need of legal representation.

The actress' sentencing came on 13 September 2020 at a Boston courthouse

Her return to acting comes a little over two years after she completed her mandated sentence for her involvement in the college admissions debacle, which included jail time, community service, a fine of $30,000, and supervised release.

She pleaded guilty in May of 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, a felony, after she paid disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia's answers after she took the SAT test.

The couple's eldest daughter had been previosuly admitted into Carnegie Mellon's drama school

She served eleven of her mandated fourteen days in prison, as well as 250 hours of community service, and she underwent supervised release for a year.

The Desperate Housewives lead and her husband have two daughters, Sophia Grace, 22, and Georgia Grace, 20.

