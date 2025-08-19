Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter shares surprise update following life-changing summer

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, shared rare insight into her life following an incredible summer full of career firsts.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to post a series of snaps from her summer vacation, revealing that she had returned to school after months of modeling work.

Sun and sand

© Instagram Sunday shared snaps from her summer vacation

"Schools back so time to reminisce the vacay," Sunday wrote in the caption. The first picture saw her capture her shadow while wearing a flowing, light-colored dress, followed by an artsy picture of food on a dinner table.

She then photographed herself reading Stephen King's novel Misery, and shared a shot of a stunning beach with crystal-clear waters.

Learn more about Nicole and Keith's parenting style below...

Sunday added a photo of herself wearing a hat that read "Ciao", and a picture of her 17th birthday cake, complete with pink icing and macarons.

Career firsts

© Instagram She celebrated her 17th birthday in July

Sunday has had quite the summer, having appeared on the cover of Nylon magazine in August and shared insights into her future plans with the outlet.

"I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college," she explained. "Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was five, so I hope I'm able to study that in college."

© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON She made her cover debut for Nylon in August

She added that her parents laid down the law when it came to her modeling career, which began with her runway debut at the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show in October 2024.

"There are two big rules," the brunette beauty said. "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

Parenting 101

© Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Nicole wanted to keep Sunday out of the spotlight until she was 16

Nicole echoed these comments in a Vogue Australia interview two years prior.

"She's about to turn 16," the Oscar winner said. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time."

Nicole explained that she didn't want Sunday to neglect her schoolwork and fall headfirst into the industry after attending a fashion show with her mother.

© Launchmetrics.com/spotlight She made her runway debut for Miu Miu in October

"That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her," Nicole reasoned.

As for Sunday's father, Keith, the country crooner explained the importance of maintaining a normal life for their kids.

© VALERIE MACON Keith is a proud father to Sunday and her sister Faith

"Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he told People. "It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period."

"It's about trying to keep a balance," Keith continued. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

School days

© Getty Images for Miu Miu Sunday revealed that she practised her catwalk in the school hallway

It appears that Sunday makes use of her time at school to practise her runway skills, and told Vogue that she loved to strut down the hallway between classes.

"Whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," she said in a TikTok. "Everybody will be like, 'I see you're doing your runway walk.'"