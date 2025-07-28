Heidi Klum reveals her 'European' parenting style for 4 kids as she claps back against controversy

Heidi Klum may be known for having one of the spicier celebrity social media presences, especially emboldened by her many swimwear snaps and PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz, but she definitely owns up to it.

The German supermodel, 52, is one of the hardest working models in the business, juggling magazine covers with TV gigs, such as her recent return to Project Runway, plus her favorite job of all – being a mom.

Heidi shares her four kids Leni, 21, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with her ex-husband Seal (she welcomed Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, and she was eventually adopted by the singer), and raises her kids with a lot of the same ideologies she herself follows.

© Instagram Heidi is a proud mother to her four children, including two sons and two daughters

Such was also the case when the mom-of-four sparked online debate for appearing in a campaign for lingerie brand Intimissimi with her daughter Leni, who is a working model herself.

Speaking with People, Heidi quickly shut down any concerns over whether it was appropriate for mother and daughter to star in the intimate ad together, adding: "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don't know about mom and daughter doing this together.'"

"But for us? I'm proud of my daughter. She's fine with me like that," she countered, explaining that she'd raised her kids to not only accept how open their mother was about her body, but to have the same appreciation for their own bodies. Take a look at their campaign below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni stun in Intimissimi lingerie campaign

"I've always been very open with my body," Heidi continued. "When I'm suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I'm European…my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

The Germany's Next Top Model host stated that she was happiest devoting everything she could to being a good parent and also creating a safe space for her four children to thrive, one they can find comfort in.

© Getty Images The supermodel is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz

"I love having a house where they feel safe," she continued. "My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it's always the more, the merrier. I like it when they're all at home."

Despite her more free spirited or "European" approach to parenting, however, Heidi confessed that she was still at her core always worried about her kids, especially when it came to their safety and choices.

© Getty Images "I'm proud of my daughter. She's fine with me like that."

"When they're young, you're worried they're going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket," she said, saying that next comes the "driving," and "then it's sex, drugs and rock and roll."

"You hope the seed you planted in them grows," she shared. "That they're good people. That they're healthy. But you always worry. And I know I'll still be worrying when I'm 80." Although she finds her greatest joy in receiving compliments about them.

© Instagram Heidi was pregnant with her three younger kids each time while still hosting "Project Runway"

"Sometimes someone will come to me and say, 'I just met your son. He is the kindest, nicest young man.' That makes me feel good. Because no one has to say that."