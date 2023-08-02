AGT's Sofia Vergara has incredible celebration amid divorce proceedings

Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello are in the process of divorcing, but the America's Got Talent star didn't let her personal life get in the way of her professional career as she continues to wow on the popular show.

The judge was left feeling incredibly impressed during a recent show, so much so that she reached for her golden buzzer, which allowed Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique straight through to the live finals. The Brazilian native, who confessed that his appearance on the show was the first time he had been in the United States, wowed all of the judges with his performance of Whitney Houston's 'Run to You'.

Sofia decided to use her golden buzzer for the young singer, leaving him surprised as confetti fell around him, and the 51-year-old ran up to the stage to embrace him.

Praising Gabriel, Sofia said: "I don't have words that was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful. Your energy, who you are. It was perfect. I don't even know, because you are here, every time as a judge, waiting for that feeling, and that was what I was waiting for. Something very beautiful and very heartfelt."

The other judges were also full of admiration for the singer, with Heidi Klum saying his voice was a combination of "Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston" while Simon Cowell mused that audiences would really "like" the performer.

Sofia also shared a tribute to the singer on her Instagram feed, where she wrote: "Felicidades to my Golden Buzzer season 18."

Fans were also full of praise, and Gabriel was one of the first to respond, as he said: "WHAT AN HONOR!!! THANK YOU! Thank You so much," while a second added: "The best male vocalist ever! Thank you Sofia."

A third commented: "The biggest gift from Brazil this year, thank you Gabriel and Sofia for giving so much to Brazil," and a fourth had a sweet comment for the judge, as they complimented: "Sofia you will always be my Golden Buzzer."

Sofia's golden buzzer comes shortly after the latest development in her divorce proceedings with People reporting that she is looking to uphold the terms of her prenup as her lawyers work on an agreement on terms of a settlement. Sofia and Joe revealed they were splitting last month with "irreconcilable differences" being cited as the cause for the end of their eight-year marriage.

The documents also confirmed that certain assets remain her own, such as jewelry and other personal effects, while also claiming her earnings from before and during her marriage as her assets.

Boasting a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, Sofia has earned a large chunk of her assets through her work on Modern Family for 11 seasons, four seasons of America's Got Talent (for which she reportedly earns $10 million each season), and her lucrative endorsement deals.

When the former couple tied the knot in 2015, they'd reportedly signed a whopping $100 million prenup to protect their assets. Joe, 46, best known for his role in the Magic Mike franchise, has a solid estimated net worth of $40 million on his own.