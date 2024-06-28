Sofia Vergara's al fresco dining room at $13m home is straight from a sundrenched resort

Sofia Vergara's $13 million home is a sight to behold, but the outdoor space is even more beautiful as fans discovered from her recent Instagram post.

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, shared a carousel of sun-drenched snaps with her 34.9 million Instagram followers where she enjoyed an al fresco dinner party with close pal Anastasia Soare of cosmetics giant Anastasia Beverly Hills and her daughter Norvina, as well as actress Jessica Alba.

© Instagram Sofia's al fresco dining set up is beautiful

The Modern Family actress hosted from her Beverly Hills pad, showing off her incredible backyard featuring a stone arch pergola surrounded by trees and stunning pink flowers.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara hosted Anastasia and her daughter

The enormous dining table was expertly laid with a patterned sage green and cream tablecloth providing the perfect backdrop for an array of green glassware, raffia placemats, and expertly tied napkins.

© Instagram Her table was expertly dressed

A glimpse at Sofia's incredible pool can also be viewed from the table which sat underneath two chandeliers.

The mom-of-one shared the post earlier this month, however, it was reported in April that the star had finalised the sale of the property after agreeing to a huge price drop from her original listing price.

© Instagram Sofia's backyard is leafy and secluded

Robb Report magazine reported that the 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean villa-style manor was first listed in June 2022 for nearly $20 million but finally sold for $13.7 million.

© Getty Sofia and Joe recently divorced

It is believed that the Griselda star wished to sell the property following her split from her now ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

Sofia's home, which featured in Architectural Digest in February, features seven bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, all of which fit in with a "refined and romantic" aesthetic, as per the listing description.

© Instagram Each bedroom has an en-suite

The Despicable Me 4 star's al fresco dining space adjoins a family room with stunning French doors which connects to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a large center island and a cosy breakfast nook.

Highlights of the interior also include a 3,000-bottle wine cellar a 10-seat movie theater, and a sauna-adorned gym. The Strays voice actor worked with designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano to bring her vision to life.

© Instagram Sofia's living room features a neutral scheme

"Sofía articulated a clear vision for the project. She wanted a home that felt ethereal yet grounded, something fresh, clean, and bright, with lots of great antiques that added patina and warmth to the architecture," the designer told Architectural Digest. "It had to feel layered and curated. Sofía wanted to tell a particular story."