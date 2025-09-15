Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sharon Stone, 67, shocks fans in plunging blazer in racy new photos
Sharon Stone stunned fans after the luxury French fashion house Mugler shared a trio of sultry campaign shots on social media

sharon stone women in cinema 2022© Getty Images
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
2 minutes ago
Sharon Stone is no stranger to commanding attention,  but her latest collaboration with Mugler might be her most provocative yet. The 67-year-old icon stunned fans after the luxury French fashion house shared a trio of sultry campaign shots featuring Sharon in a sharply tailored, pinstripe blazer with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.

In the first jaw-dropping image, Sharon stands powerfully at the edge of a bed, eyes closed in serene confidence, while a shirtless male model lies on the bed beneath her grasp. 

Another photo shows the Basic Instinct legend perched confidently on a dresser, legs crossed, eyes locked on the camera with icy calm. Her slicked-back hair and sculptural earrings complete the razor-sharp aesthetic, all while the male model lounges passively in the foreground.

Sharon Stone redefines power dressing in Mugler’s bold new vision© Mugler
Social media erupted following the release, with fans calling the campaign "next-level," "iconic," and "proof that age is irrelevant." 

"Flip the script. We’ve seen the reverse physically and methodically for years. Refreshing," said another fan. 

The Casino star, who is currently single, recently spoke about her dating life with the Times. 

At 67, Sharon Stone proves true style is timeless and fearless© Mugler
"I didn't want to just go on Tinder and [sleep with] somebody ... It's so easy [to sleep with somebody. You don't have to do on Tinder, you go to ... Coffee Bean. It's not hard ... You go to the supermarket if you just want to have sex, but if you want to have a connection ... "

She also spoke about her disastrous date with a drug addict: "[He was] a heroin addict who's clearly 20,000 injections later than the picture he sent me," she told the outlet. 

The actress then went onto list what she's looking for in a partner: "I don't look for anything. I've never looked for anything. Because I don't think that's what happens... You don't look for a list and your list arrives. That's what people do who don't have relationships."

Sharon Stone in her Beverly Hills home
The star revealed that she once went on a date with a very famous rapper, who is 17 years her junior.

Sharon appeared on the show to promote her new film Nobody 2, alongside Bob Odenkirk, but host Andy appeared to be distracted by rumors about her dating history.

"I mean... this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it," Andy said, before asking: "Sharon, did you go on a date with Nelly?"

The Basic Instinct star wasted no time with her response and stated: "Yes, I did," which prompted excited gasps from the audience.

FRANCE - MAY 21: Sharon Stone Presides "Amfar" Evening At Moulin In Mougins, France On May 21, 1998-Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)© Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS
Sharon Stone with ex husband Phil Bronstein

Sharon and Nelly's romance was short-lived, however, as when Andy asked if she had a second date with the now 50-year-old "Dilemma" rapper, she replied: "No, I did not."

Sharon is a mom to three adopted sons  Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and 19-year-old Quinn and was previously married to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein. 

They tied the knot in 1998, and in 2000, they adopted their son Roan. Phil filed for divorce in 2004 and was granted primary custody of Roan in 2008, while Sharon was only allowed visitation rights. 

