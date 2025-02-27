Sharon Stone just wore her most daring outfit in must-see photos from Milan Fashion Week

Sharon Stone is no stranger to the front row as she rocked up in style to the Antonio Marras Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show on Wednesday.

The Casino star looked sensational in a black-and-beige ensemble that featured a plunging cardigan cinched at the waist with a stylish belt paired with a matching maxi skirt. The entire look was adorned with an abstract print while the cardigan was embellished with tasseled fringing on the neckline for an added touch of drama.

© Getty Images Sharon Stone attended the Antonio Marras fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

The skirt boasted a straight silhouette and accentuated the star's killer physique. Sharon accessorized her eye-catching look with a pair of black pointed-toe kitten heels adorned with lace detailing and a matching leather handbag embellished with gold accents.

The 66-year-old slicked back her bombshell-blonde locks into a chic quiff and sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses. Sharon's makeup was left natural with a radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and a rosy-stained lip.

© Getty Images The actress stunned in a monochrome ensemble

The star's beige manicure perfectly coordinated with her dazzling Antonio Marras garment while she waved to fans as she graced the entrance of the building.

The pristine runway echoed elements of Sardinia, with the show's notes detailing that the series followed a tale of two beautiful sisters betrothed to a fisherman and a rifleman.

Antonio Marras wrote: "'The dust on the stage is extremely dangerous', said Anna Maria Pierangeli's grandmother, upset at the idea of a young Catholic girl embarking on a career in cinema. The Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2025 fashion show is inspired by her, Anna Maria Pierangeli, an actress of Sardinian origin who made her way to Hollywood and the international star system of the major Studios, and to her intense and immortal love for James Dean, filled with both desire and melancholy. "

© Getty Images Antonio Marras Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

Military-inspired tailoring met with the romance of tulle and chiffon on the catwalk while models carried roses crafted from charcoal as they unveiled the brand's womenswear and menswear collection.

Despite Sharon's glitzy appearance, the star spent the beginning of the month in hospital with her mother. The actress shared a video of her mother on Instagram, with Dorothy having multiple bruises on her face. In the sweet message, she said: "Happy Valentine's Day! And we can love you all."

The Oscar winning actress captioned the heartfelt post: "THIS is grit, this is legacy, this is character; this is how you get up after you fall at 92. CHAMPION MOMMY".