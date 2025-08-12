Sharon Stone's handsome sons make their red carpet debut weeks after family heartbreak

Sharon Stone is putting her three sons front and center as the family step out for their red carpet debut as a unit, just weeks following the announcement of the death of family matriarch Dorothy.

The actress, 67, arrived at the premiere of Nobody 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, August 11 in Los Angeles with her boys Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19.

© Getty Images Sharon arrived at the premiere of "Nobody 2" n Hollywood, California with three special guests

The star opted for a dark navy bodycon floor-length gown with gold bracelets and a matching clutch as accent pieces, while her sons opted for sharp suits.

Oldest Roan, who is an actor in the making himself, went with a cream colored blazer and slacks with brown dress shoes, middle son Laird opted for a black pinstriped option with white shoes, while youngest Quinn was styled in a gray plaid suit with black loafers, with all three pairing their suits with white button downs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Sharon Stone's incredible family compound

Roan, Laird and Quinn embraced for photos on the carpet, enveloping their delighted mom in a group hug for a snap as well, with Laird in particular towering over his famous mother and siblings.

The joyous occasion capped off a period of mourning for the family after losing Dorothy Stone at age 92, with Sharon clarifying in a new interview with The Guardian that her mom had actually passed away a few months prior to her announcement on social media.

"Mom, Dot, actually died a few months ago, but I was only ready to tell the public about it now because I always get my mad feelings first when people die," she explained. When asked what she meant about being "mad," she quipped: "A little bit of anger and a little bit of 'I didn't [expletive] need you anyway', you know!"

© Getty Images Her sons Roan, Quinn and Laird [left to right] joined her on the carpet

She continued: "My mom wasn't of a sunny disposition. She was hilarious, but she said terrible things to me. Dot swore like a Portuguese dock worker."

Speaking of her mother's final days, the Basic Instinct star noted: "She said: 'I'm going to kick you in the [expletive],' to me probably 40 times in the last five days."

© Getty Images This is the first time all three of her sons appeared on the red carpet together

"But that was her delirium. And when the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is: 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide,' and the whole room laughs, you think: that's a hard one to go out on, Mom! But that's how she was. This lack of ability to find tenderness and peace within herself."

She describes her mom's grueling final moments as well, adding: "She was desperately afraid that when she died her mother and father would be there," putting some perspective on her prior comments on her mother's troubled upbringing.

© Getty Images Sharon is a proud adoptive mom to her boys, all of whom are now adults and leading their own lives

"She didn't want to die, because she didn't want to see them, because they were so awful. So I convinced her that I had put them in jail and they were not going to be there. She was in such hell…Nobody comes through this life intact. So why do we pretend that one does?"