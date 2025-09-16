Helena Christensen's son steps out for first time with mom since arrest

Helena Christensen was spotted with her son, Mingus Reedus, in New York City over the weekend. The outing marked the supermodel’s first public appearance with her son since his arrest in August, following allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend. The 56-year-old exuded style in a white and blue tank dress that gracefully fell just below the knee. The look was teamed with a coordinating button-up shirt layered over the top and a pair of orange flip-flops. Helena kept a low profile, hiding behind sunglasses as she strolled with her dog. Her brunette locks were swept into a sleek updo, and her makeup was effortlessly natural, enhancing her radiant glow.

Meanwhile, Mingus walked beside his mom in a laid-back look, wearing gray sweatpants, a blue T-shirt, and black sneakers. The 25-year-old casually draped white wired earphones around his neck and carried a small food box in hand.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID Helena Christensen was spotted with her son Mingus

According to the New York Post, Mingus allegedly struck a woman in the leg, choked her, and slammed her into the ground. TMZ reported that the 33-year-old woman sought a court-ordered protection against Helena's son. The anonymous woman detailed to police that Mingus used "both of his hands to apply pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it".

Prosecutors allege that he struck her on the right leg with a closed fist before pushing her to the ground with both hands, causing bruising, redness, and "substantial" pain. According to police, Mingus made a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday to report a woman in an apartment on West 16th Street who was allegedly taking pills and threatening to harm herself.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Model Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show

However, when the officers arrived at the location, the woman accused Helena's son of assaulting her. Mingus was subsequently arrested and the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital. During his outing with his mother, Mingus was asked by a reporter why he called the police. "I didn't," replied the 25-year-old. The reporter then pressed the star to "tell us what happened", to which he reportedly replied, "No."

© Variety via Getty Images Norman Reedus and Mingus Reedus in 2022

Helena and Norman Reedus welcomed Mingus in 1999. They split in 2003 when he was four, but have remained dedicated to co-parenting Mingus, and both boast a close relationship with their son. In March 2022, one week after he made his modeling debut on the cover of Vogue, Mingus accepted a plea deal after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman during the San Gennaro Festival.

He was sentenced to five private counseling sessions for the attack for which he pled guilty to a downgraded charge of disorderly conduct. He accused the woman of "looking for a fight," and alleged she and her friends had been following him for "two blocks" and were "throwing food". "It was instinct," he explained. "I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."