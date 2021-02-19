Helena Christensen looks phenomenal in plunging swimsuit for haunting photo The model shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram

Helena Christensen put her model figure on full display in a haunting new photo for her staerkandchristensen line.

The 52-year-old looked phenomenal in a deep, plunging swimsuit as she posed against a woodland backdrop in the black and white photo.

Helena was modelling 'The Knot Body' from her range with good friend Camilla Stærk, which they describe as "dark romance fashion, interiors, architecture and film".

Needless to say, Helena's followers were blown away by her beauty – and seemingly ageless appearance.

"Girl! You need to write a book sharing your secrets for your youthful beauty," penned one impressed follower.

"Haunted beauty," chimed another. A third said: "Just beautiful!"

Helena looked beautiful in this haunting photo

Earlier this month, the supermodel stunned her followers with a magical winter snapshot on Instagram.

Helena looked sensational in a pretty, purple two-piece as she elegantly tip-toed through a snowy setting near her mountainous home in the Catskills, NY.

With the sun shining down on her, Helena showed off her lean legs - and ability to withstand the cold. She captioned the picturesque images alongside a chilly-looking river: "Ice hole search," which prompted a barrage of responses from her fans.

"Good job you had that warmer bikini on," joked one follower, while another warned: "Don't fall in!" Others said: "You Danes are crazy with this winter bathing," while others wrote: "You're a braver woman than I am."

Helena looked amazing in her purple two-piece

It's not the first time Helena has shocked fans with her freezing antics. Over Christmas, she endured a very cold outdoor dip, which she videoed for her followers to ring in her birthday.

Helena was wearing a red swimsuit as she lowered herself into the water in her home country, and was heard audibly gasping at the chill.

She was treated to a much warmer climate recently when she escaped her New York home for another of her properties in a sun-soaked location. Helena surprised fans when she showcased several tattoos while wearing a frilly bikini.

