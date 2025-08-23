The Walking Dead star's son with Helena Christensen arrested for assault

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' son Mingus has been arrested after an alleged assault. Mingus, whose mom is supermodel Helena Christensen, is accused of striking a 33-year-old woman in the leg, leaving visible redness, and then choking her before he slammed her to the ground, according to The Post who spoke to NYPD sources.

Pictures taken early on Saturday, August 23 show Mingus leaving a Chelsea apartment in the heart of Manhattan and being escorted into a police car, with his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

Officers responded to a 911 call that was made at 8:40 a.m. local time at the West 16th Street home.

The victim is in a stable condition, according to police.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed the arrest but said the 25-year-old has not been formally charged.

Helena and Norman welcomed Mingus in 1999. They split in 2003 when he was four, but have remained dedicated to co-parenting Mingus, and both boast a close relationship with their son.

© Instagram Norman and Helena with Mingus at his graduation

He graduated from college in 2023 where they were both there to celebrate his achievements.

Mingus' arrest on Saturday is not his first brush with the law; in March 2022, one week after he made his modeling debut on the cover of Vogue, he accepted a plea deal after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman during the San Gennaro Festival.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Mingus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show

He was sentenced to five private counseling sessions for the attack for which he pled guilty to a downgraded charge of disorderly conduct. He accused the woman of "looking for a fight," and alleged she and her friends had been following him for "two blocks" and were "throwing food".

He claimed he "threw his arm out" to protect himself, accidentally hitting the woman.

© Variety via Getty Images Mingus with his father Norman in 2022

"It was instinct," he explained. "I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."

Mingus memorably starred alongside Helena for the Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign in 2021, and walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear runway show in Milan.

© Instagram Mingus is close with his supermodel mom

In a video for the campaign with his mom, they appeared together and Mingus asked her: "What surprised you most about being a mom?" to which she replied: "I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."

However, he has most recently switched his focus to music, releasing five songs on Spotify in the last three months, including two on August 10, 2025.