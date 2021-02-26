Helena Christensen's model son is her double in rare photo together Mingus is the model's only child

Helena Christensen has stunned fans by sharing a rare picture with her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.

Mingus is Helena's only child, and he was born in 1999 when she was with her ex-partner, actor Norman Reedus.

In the post, Helena stood with photographer Cass Bird and Mingus, who looked every bit the supermodel's double.

Helena Christensen wows in red-hot swimsuit during freezing swim

Helena looked impeccable with her smooth skin, and dotted blue top, while Lucien looked incredibly handsome stood alongside her in a white jumper.

Helena and Mingus aren't often pictured together, and Helena made light of this in the picture's caption, writing: "Not sure I can call it bring your kid to work day anymore…"

With photographer Cass Bird also appearing in the snapshot, it looks like the mother and son might be shooting together for the first time, and we can't wait to see how the photographs turn out!

Fans were quick to note the resemblance between the son and mum, with one writing: "He is the double of you." Another added: "I love the resemblance."

Fans were surprised with the similarities between Helena and Mingus

One surprised fan wrote: "Wow! He has your face!" while another jested: "Hands down your twin!"

Other fans paid compliments to her handsome son, with one writing: "Wow, how beautiful is he? And you of course, always."

Another said: "That kid looks like an honest-to-god angel," and a third added: "Wow, your son is gorgeous just like his mom."

One fan made sure to pay tribute to Helena's beauty, saying: "Helena, you are and always will be so stunningly beautiful."

Mingus is Helena's only child

Last month, the supermodel's fans were also quick to notice the similarities between Helena and her mother, Elsa. In a photograph taken over the festive period, Helena's mother posed with Mingus in front of the family's Christmas tree.

Elsa looked every bit Helena's double as she posed in an ultra-glamorous black dress with red lipstick.

Helena is also strikingly similar to her mother

The supermodel paid tribute to her family and how the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted the need to keep a close familial bond. "This year.. though I'm not really into New Year's Eve I think it's good there's an actual date to make us feel all the weirdness is over. Somehow," Helena wrote.

"But this year made me grateful as well, for all the time I got to spend with my son, for how much more immersed in nature I was, for discovering how much kindness there is in people, for not feeling lonely being so much alone, for my little close group of awesome friends, for my beautiful family, and mostly, for my mom who takes such amazing care of my sweet dad – 2021 please bring health and mental wealth to us crazy people on earth – We might have been physically distanced this year but somehow we are so much closer."

