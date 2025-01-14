Helena Christensen looks sensational in sculpting swimsuit as she braves cold plunge

Helena Christensen has just taken cold water plunging to another level as she submerged herself into a frozen lake that was covered in snow. The 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself indulging in the wellness trend.

WATCH: Helena Christensen take a cold plunge in sculpting swimsuit The supermodel endured the cold temperatures as she submerged into a frosted lake

The '90s supermodel showed off her incredible toned physique in a sculpting lime green swimsuit as she endured the freezing temperatures. The one-piece featured a plunging, round neckline and spaghetti straps, while Helena accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the video, Helena can be seen taking deep breaths for several seconds before climbing out of the lake. The star's tiny dog can be spotted donning an adorable red coat while it waits for its owner to emerge from the water.

Helena captioned the post: "Slippery when wet!" along with a snowflake emoji.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel gave a few sighs of relief and beamed to the camera as she completed the plunge. This isn't the first time Helena has taken part in the wellness craze as she took a chilly dip when celebrating her 55th birthday in Copenhagen back in December.

© Instagram Helena Christensen wearing pink leopard print swimsuit in Copenhagen

Helena rocked a pale pink, leopard print swimsuit while she dived off a jetty into the freezing water of the Nyhavn River. The look featured a V-neck design and an abstract print embossed with darker pink and turquoise blue shapes.

The star wrote: "Birthday chills w my family."

The model has previously insisted that daily cold plunges do miracles for her mind and body. She wrote on Instagram: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

She added: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

© Instagram The model often rocks a sculpting swimsuit

Dr Sarah Brewer, a medical nutritionist, previously explained its benefits to HELLO!. She shared: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety, and depression.

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness. It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Helena was the spitting image of her '90s self in the daring swimsuit, with the supermodel often enjoying posting throwback bikini photos with her followers. Back in April, the 55-year-old shared a slew of jaw-dropping swimwear snaps of her kneeling in wet sand by the ocean in a tiny black two-piece.

Another photograph depicted Helena donning a vintage black and white polka dot bandeau bikini with a matching headscarf.