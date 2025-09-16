Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo shares sobriety update after fans question drinking video

Bunnie Xo is setting the record straight. The Dumb Blonde podcast host, who is married to Jelly Roll, recently came under fire from fans after she shared a video from her vacation in Italy where she is holding a bottle of wine, despite fans believing her to be sober. And though she is for the most part, explaining the photo and the contest behind it, she explained the nuance behind her sobriety.

Speaking on her podcast, Bunnie first explained she was in Rome with her husband, who doesn't drink "at all," but in light of the good "vibe" they had going, suggested that they do that night. "So I was like, you know what, 'We're in Rome, I'm going to drink with you. I'll have some wine,'" she said.

© Instagram Bunnie was candid about the fact that she had a rare drink while on vacation

She went on to explain how she was in Rome with friends and family, "everybody's just having a blast," they were riding scooters through Rome, and Jelly found a "hole in the wall bar" that was "a [expletive] vibe" where she ordered a bottle of Pinot Grigio for herself. "A lot of people think that I was an alcoholic in my former life, and that wasn't my drug of choice," she then noted.

"My drug of choice was cocaine and xanax, those were my vices. Alcohol was just always prevalent because I grew up in Vegas," she went on, adding: "I never had a problem with alcohol. Everybody has their own idea of what sobriety is and I respect that. Everybody's perspective is different. I got sober because of my health, my mental health, and because I didn't want drugs and I didn't want alcohol in my body anymore."

"While I want to be sensitive to other people who are in sobriety — please, do not ever do anything that I do — just because I can have a drink doesn't mean that I fell off the wagon and I'm going to be drinking every night again. Whereas someone who is really battling that demon can see me drinking and be like, 'Oh well if she did it, I did it,' and completely wreck their sobriety. Please don't do that," she emphasized.

© FilmMagic She and the rapper have been married since 2016

Bunnie further explained: "I am self aware enough to know that I do have a huge platform and that I do influence people to do certain things and that is not one of them. I don't want you to ever ruin your sobriety because you see me drinking."

© Getty Images for CMA The couple in June 2024

"I understand that with sobriety a lot of people are like, it's black and white, that you either are sober or you're not. 99.9% of the time I am sober. I think a lot of people need to realize that my journey is not their journey, and all of our journeys are different."

© Getty Images for Stagecoach With their daughter Bailee Ann, who was born out of a previous relationship of Jelly

Bunnie concluded by noting that "just because I will have an occasional drink and let my hair down with my husband" does not mean she is now not predominantly sober, and posted the video because she "wanted to be honest," and because she is "never going to mislead or pretend to be something that I'm not."