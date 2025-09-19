Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci split after 2 years – read emotional statement
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice writer and director first stepped out with Monica Bellucci in 2023 at the Rome Film Festival.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend the Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival© Corbis via Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Tim Burton, 67, and Monica Bellucci, 60, announced their breakup on Friday, September 19. The couple shared news of their breakup in an emotional statement to AFP. The writer and director and the Italian actress first met on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival in France. While their first meeting was short, as they were in long-term relationships with other people at the time, they connected 16 years later at the Lumière Festival. Tim and Monica went public with their romance in October 2023 when they attended the Rome Film Festival together. 

Their two year relationship came to an end on Friday, September 19. "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," the former couple said in a joint statement to AFP. HELLO! has reached out to Tim and Monica for comment.

While the couple are parting ways, they shared many fabulous memories together. Here are Tim and Monica's best photos together.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton attend a red carpet for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"© Getty Images

They worked together on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Tim cast Monica in his 2024 film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Delores, the leader of a soul-absorbing death cult.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton attend a red carpet for the movie "Maria Callas: Lettere E Memorie"© Getty Images

Monica presented Tim with a Lumière Award at the 2022 Lumière Festival

During his speech, Tim jokingly called the award "the best funeral I ever had."

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend the Marrakech International Film Festival© Getty Images

Both Monica and Tim have famous exes

Tim was in a 14-year-long relationship with The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter. The two are parents to Billy, 21, and Nell, 17, and made headlines for living in separate houses next door to each other. While Tim and Helena were never married, after they separated in 2014, Helena called it "a divorce."

Monica was married to French actor Vincent Cassel – best known for Oceans 12 and Oceans 13 – for 14 years. Monica and Vincent are parents to two daughtersDeva, 21, and Léonie, 15. The former couple split in 2013.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend the 55th Giffoni Film Festival 2025© Getty Images

Monica identified with Tim's many horror films

In June 2023, Monica told Elle France that she connects to the themes in Tim's work. "I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving," she explained. "Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend the 64th "Globo d'Oro" Awards© WireImage

They routinely supported each other

In July 2024, Tim and Monica attended the Globo d'Oro Awards in Rome. Monica was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Italian Foreign Press Association. The former couple was very affectionate on the red carpet, with Tim kissing Monica's cheek.

