Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci split after 2 years – read emotional statement

Tim Burton, 67, and Monica Bellucci, 60, announced their breakup on Friday, September 19. The couple shared news of their breakup in an emotional statement to AFP. The writer and director and the Italian actress first met on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival in France. While their first meeting was short, as they were in long-term relationships with other people at the time, they connected 16 years later at the Lumière Festival. Tim and Monica went public with their romance in October 2023 when they attended the Rome Film Festival together.

Their two year relationship came to an end on Friday, September 19. "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," the former couple said in a joint statement to AFP. HELLO! has reached out to Tim and Monica for comment.

While the couple are parting ways, they shared many fabulous memories together. Here are Tim and Monica's best photos together.

1/ 5 © Getty Images They worked together on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Tim cast Monica in his 2024 film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Delores, the leader of a soul-absorbing death cult.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Monica presented Tim with a Lumière Award at the 2022 Lumière Festival During his speech, Tim jokingly called the award "the best funeral I ever had."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Monica identified with Tim's many horror films In June 2023, Monica told Elle France that she connects to the themes in Tim's work. "I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving," she explained. "Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."