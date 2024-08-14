Monica Bellucci stuns in all-black as she makes rare red carpet appearance with Tim Burton

Monica Bellucci looked utterly gorgeous as she attended the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film Photocall at Mexico City Four Season Hotel. As well as joining cast mates Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Michael Keaton, the actress stood beside her beau and director Tim Burton.

The Italian actress, 59, looked as though it were business as usual in an all-black pinstripe suit and sunglasses as she joined her co-stars for the occasion. Her hair looked glossy with face-framing front pieces.

© Eyepix Group Monica Bellucci stuns in all-black look

Monica posed alongside her boyfriend and her co-stars for the occasion, with the couple keeping public displays of affection to a minimum as cameras snapped photos. The acclaimed director did appear to put an arm around his girlfriend while they posed.

© Eyepix Group (L-R) Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton Posing for photos during the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film Photocall at Mexico City Four Season Hotel

While it may have been warm in Mexico City, Monica's look was no doubt perfectly in line with the quirky, gothic vibe of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The 59-year-old plays Delores, the mysterious ex-wife of Michael Keaton's character Betelgeuse.

© Eyepix Group Monica poses with Tim Burton

News that Monica and Tim were together first broke in early 2023, with Paris Match claiming they'd been together since October 2022 - around the time Monica awarded Tim the Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, France. Monica would go on to confirm this in June 2023 that they were dating.

Monica Bellucci looks striking as Delores in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

She told Elle France: "What can I say… I'm glad I met the man, first of all."

"It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life… I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins," she said of working with him, adding: "I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

She said of working on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: "I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."

The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2023 at the Rome Film Festival, where they held hands as they walked down the red carpet together.

Monica formerly married actor Vincent Cassel, from 1999 to 2013. Together, they share two daughters: Deva, a 20-year-old model, and Léonie, who is 14 years old. The actress once claimed that she had almost always been in a relationship since she was 14 years old.

Meanwhile, Tim was with British actress Helena Bonham Carter from 2001 to 2014, and they share two kids - Billy, 20, and daughter Nell, 16.