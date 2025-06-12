Helena Bonham Carter makes rare appearance alongside lookalike teen daughter

British actress Helena Bonham Carter made a rare public appearance with her lookalike daughter on Wednesday June 11.

Helena was joined by 17-year-old Nell Burton who wore a stunning salmon pink dress with scalloped sleeves and floral applique detailing across the waist and shoulders. With her dark black hair in loose waves and wispy bangs, Nell was the spitting image of her mom and dad, director Tim Burton.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Nell and Helena attend the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025

Harry Potter actress Helena showed off her quirky sense of style in a black floral gown with mesh tiered overlay skirt and puff sleeves. She accessorized with a red bandana and a chunky silver necklace and platform loafers.

The mother and daughter duo attended the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025 at Burlington House, along with Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman, and Jerry Hall.

© WireImage Nell, 17, is Helena's daughter with Tim Burton

Helena has been a longtime supporter of British arts, and in February she enjoyed an exciting night out with Queen Camilla and Stephen Fry at the London Library; Helena was appointed the Library's President in November 2022.

The London Library houses around one million volumes available to borrow, and well-known members have included Charles Dickens, Charles Darwin, Bram Stoker, Virginia Woolf, E.M. Forster, Daphne du Maurier, T.S. Eliot, and Ian Fleming.

© WireImage Helena has been raising her children in London

Oscar winner Helena, who also starred as Princess Margaret in The Crown, is a proud mom of two children; she shares daughter Nell and son both Billy with ex-partner Tim Burton.

The former couple first started dating in 2001 and he famously cast her in a number of his movies, including Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, The Corpse Bride and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

© WireImage Helena and Tim Burton arrive at the Oscars in 2013

In December 2014, Helena and Tim confirmed they had "separated amicably," and in an interview with the Irish Times Helena admitted that it had taken them "some time to adjust" to their new normal.

"And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life," she added.

"At first it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]. The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, 'Oh, I get this week off!' Some parts are very much to be recommended."

The star has since gone on to find love with Rye Dag Holmboe, a 36-year-old psychoanalyst whom she met at a wedding for mutual friends.