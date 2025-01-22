Helena Bonham-Carter makes ultra-rare appearance alongside lookalike son Billy Burton, 21

Helena Bonham-Carter kept things casual as she headed for a pub lunch in Hampstead. Joined by her lookalike son, Billy Burton, 21, and her long-time partner, Rye Dag Holmboethe, 36, the actress enjoyed a family day out at The Wells Tavern.

Helena Bonham Carter shares her children with ex-partner Tim Burton

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Helena, 58, was seen walking their family dog, who sat with them at the pub on Monday. A proud mum of two, the Wonka star is rarely spotted out and about in London, so her recent sighting came as a sweet surprise.

Billy, who has had cameos in his parents' films, is Helena's oldest child. The A-lister was in a relationship with notorious director, Tim Burton, from 2001 to 2014 and during that time, they welcomed, Billy, and a daughter, Nell, 17.

© Frazer Harrison Helena and Tim were together for 13 years before announcing their amicable split

While Helena and Tim are no longer together, they have continued to co-parent their children and remain friends. Reflecting on their split in 2020, the actress told The Guardian: "It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now.

"And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life," she continued. "At first it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]. The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, Oh, I get this week off! Some parts are very much to be recommended."

While Billy and Nell tend to keep a low profile, the duo have supported their parents at various red-carpet events over the years. Most recently, the siblings joined their father at 'The World of Tim Burton' event, held at The Design Museum in October 2024. Prior to that, Billy and Nell attended the Rome Film Festival in 2021, where Tim was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

For Helena, becoming a mother was an empowering experience. "In a way, it's a great relief because it's no longer all about you. It's a great escape, having children, because the acting profession can be incredibly, unhealthily narcissistic, I guess," she explained to New York Moves.

© Shutterstock Nell and Billy supported their father at Rome Film Festival in 2021

"Originally you were out working because that was your passion and now it's like, I've got a different passion. But you still have to work because [otherwise] you'd feel bored," she added.

"As much as I love my kids, I couldn't have [stayed at home] full time and I wouldn't have been that good at it, either. It's better that they had a happy mother that was stimulated. And that I had a use beyond not being able to cook."