Romeo Beckham attends party alongside ex-girlfriend Mia Regan

London Fashion Week is the ultimate melting pot of A-listers alike. Having dipped his toe in the modelling world, Romeo Beckham, 23, no doubt has a bustling calendar of events, one of which saw him attending the same dazzling party as his model ex-girlfriend Mia Regan, 22.

Romeo and Mia were childhood sweethearts and were in a relationship for five years before mutually ending things in February last year. Since then, the former couple have yet to be seen attending the same event, until Friday evening when they both stepped out at the launch party of EE72, the media company recently set up by the former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and his sister, Akua.

© GC Images Mia Regan seen attending the EE72 London launch party hosted by Edward and Akua Enninful during LFW

Mia attended the event with her close friend and Heartstopper actor, Sebastian Croft. Oozing her usual It-Girl chic, the 22-year-old rocked a pair of low-waisted jorts, which she paired with a classic white vest.Meanwhile, Romeo attended the evening with his friend Harry Crawford. The 23-year-old opted for a stylish camouflage jacket, which he matched with a pair of dark wash jeans.

© GC Images Romeo Beckham seen attending the EE72 London launch party hosted by Edward and Akua Enninful during LFW

Why did Mia and Romeo Split?

Despite no longer following each other on social media, the former couple appeared to end things happily, putting down their split to "friendzoning each other." Last February, both Mia and Romeo announced their split on Instagram, sharing messages on their Stories.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo wrote.

© Instagram The couple announced their split on social media

Meanwhile, Mia penned: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. "We aren't [together] romantically, but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

© Getty Since his split with Mia, Romeo has dated model and DJ Kim Turnbull

Since his relationship with Mia, Romeo has dated photographer, Gray Sorrenti, before moving on with fellow model and DJ Kim Turnbull. Kim and Romeo parted ways in June after around seven months of dating.

Mia's bond with Victoria Beckham

Despite no longer being in the Beckham fold, Mia had an incredibly close bond with Victoria Beckham, which, no doubt, was in part due to their shared love of fashion. The fashion mogul and budding model even paired up to produce a sustainable capsule collection in 2022.

Discussing Mia's idiosyncratic style, Victoria gushed to Vogue: "Mia [has a signature] Gen-Z flair… [She] has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling."

She continued: "I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule. "This capsule is so entirely Mia," she said. "And I love that."

Musing on their joint project, the then 19-year-old Mia added: "I've always wanted to do something like this… I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. I wanted to stay really authentic to myself."