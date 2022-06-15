Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan reflect on long-distance love in new post The couple have been dating since May 2019

Romeo Beckham has given a fans a small glimpse into his long-distance relationship with girlfriend Mia Regan. Taking to Instagram, the aspiring football - who is based in Miami while his model partner resides in London - shared a small clip of the couple doing a video call.

MORE: Romeo Beckham shares sweet picture of Mia Regan after Brooklyn's wedding

"Long-distance," wrote Mia, while Romeo commented: "I miss youuuuuuu." He also uploaded a candid throwback shot of the two. "My girl [white heart emoji]," he simply said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mimi Reegan celebrate good news

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You two are my favourite." Another remarked: "A picture of love... all the best wishes." A third post read: "Beautiful little couple [heart emoji]."

READ: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan make candid confessions about their relationship

SEE: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan look loved-up in behind-the-scenes snap from Brooklyn's wedding

The lovebirds, both 19, became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

Romeo's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, tend to split their time between the States and the UK, boastings homes in Miami, London and the Cotswolds. And although their main base is in London, it seems the couple are adjusting to some changes.

Romeo uploaded this sweet throwback snap

Their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has officially made America his home following his wedding to Nicola Peltz on 9 April, while their second child Romeo has relocated to Miami for work.

"I miss him so much," Victoria told Grazia about her son Romeo. "David and I have gone from having four kids at home to having one-and-a-half. Brooklyn and Nicola are going to be living between LA and Palm Beach, Romeo's living in Miami, and Cruz is in-between home and boarding school."

With Cruz in boarding school, it seems Harper is the only one still at home full-time. "We all love being in Miami," the fashion designer added. "And my beauty team, which is a super-important part of my business, is based in New York, so I go there a lot, too.

"But London is where I come to the office every day and where Harper goes to school. This year is a new chapter for my brand, and for our family - but London is still home."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.