Kat Von D reveals incredible tattoo transformation - see her best looks
We take a look at some of former ‘LA Ink’ star Kat Von D’s amazing tattoo transformations and standout styles over the years.

Kat Von D attends the Mercy For Animals Presents Hidden Heroes Gala© Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
8 minutes ago
Kat Von D has unveiled the striking results of her bold tattoo transformation, revealing that she has covered around 80% of her body with solid black ink. The tattoo artist - born Katherine Von Drachenberg - first opened up about her decision in October last year, sharing that she had become disillusioned with the colorful designs that once defined her signature look. Here HELLO! takes a look back at some of her most striking looks over the years.

Kat Von D visits The Bones Museum

Sleek monochrome

Kat looked stunning on a recent visit to The Bones Museum in Brooklyn, where she sported large dark sunglasses and showcased her blacked-out arms.

Performing at Tons Of Rock Festival © Corbis via Getty Images

On-stage power

Performing at Tons Of Rock Festival this year, Kat rocked a futuristic black bodysuit with sculptural shoulders, paired with dramatic black lipstick and winged liner. 

Kat Von D in LA© GC Images

Street-style gothic

Keeping it effortlessly cool, Kat stepped out in Los Angeles in an all-black look featuring a structured jacket, leather boots, and a statement beret. Her signature red lip and visible neck tattoos added her unmistakable edge.

Kat at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala© Getty Images

Baby bump beauty

Glowing on the red carpet, Kat showcased her baby bump in a chic black belted dress at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala. With her signature red lip and sleeves rolled to reveal her tattoos, the mom-to-be radiated gothic sophistication.

Glowing at the Kat Von D Beauty 10th Anniversary Party © Getty Images for Kat von D Beaut

Golden glow

Stealing the spotlight in a shimmering gold floral gown, Kat paired metallic gloves with bold winged liner and a crimson pout for her Kat Von D Beauty 10th Anniversary Party. 

Rock chick chic© Getty Images

Rock edge

Kat embraced a daring vibe in sheer-paneled leggings and a cut-out black ensemble layered with a cropped jacket at the Animal Equality Global Action annual gala. Her vivid red lip and dramatic starry eye tattoos gave the gothic-inspired outfit extra attitude.

Dark and demure© FilmMagic

Gothic elegance

The star dazzled in a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline at the Mercy For Animals Annual Hidden Heroes Gala. Her vivid orange lipstick offered a pop of color against the dark glamour.

Radiant in red© Vivien Killilea

Red-carpet siren

Radiating glamour, Kat wowed in a plunging scarlet gown with ruffled detailing, paired with glossy opera gloves and matching tights at her Beauty Fragrance Launch Press Party. Her inked arms were offset by a classic red lip and sleek bob.

