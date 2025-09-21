Kat Von D reveals incredible tattoo transformation - see her best looks

Kat Von D has unveiled the striking results of her bold tattoo transformation, revealing that she has covered around 80% of her body with solid black ink. The tattoo artist - born Katherine Von Drachenberg - first opened up about her decision in October last year, sharing that she had become disillusioned with the colorful designs that once defined her signature look. Here HELLO! takes a look back at some of her most striking looks over the years.



Sleek monochrome Kat looked stunning on a recent visit to The Bones Museum in Brooklyn, where she sported large dark sunglasses and showcased her blacked-out arms.



© Corbis via Getty Images On-stage power Performing at Tons Of Rock Festival this year, Kat rocked a futuristic black bodysuit with sculptural shoulders, paired with dramatic black lipstick and winged liner.

© GC Images Street-style gothic Keeping it effortlessly cool, Kat stepped out in Los Angeles in an all-black look featuring a structured jacket, leather boots, and a statement beret. Her signature red lip and visible neck tattoos added her unmistakable edge.



© Getty Images Baby bump beauty Glowing on the red carpet, Kat showcased her baby bump in a chic black belted dress at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala. With her signature red lip and sleeves rolled to reveal her tattoos, the mom-to-be radiated gothic sophistication.



© Getty Images for Kat von D Beaut Golden glow Stealing the spotlight in a shimmering gold floral gown, Kat paired metallic gloves with bold winged liner and a crimson pout for her Kat Von D Beauty 10th Anniversary Party.

© Getty Images Rock edge Kat embraced a daring vibe in sheer-paneled leggings and a cut-out black ensemble layered with a cropped jacket at the Animal Equality Global Action annual gala. Her vivid red lip and dramatic starry eye tattoos gave the gothic-inspired outfit extra attitude.

© FilmMagic Gothic elegance The star dazzled in a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline at the Mercy For Animals Annual Hidden Heroes Gala. Her vivid orange lipstick offered a pop of color against the dark glamour.