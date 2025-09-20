King Charles' hilarious 8-word reaction to candid comment from world's oldest person

King Charles only had one reaction to 116-year-old Ethel Caterham, when she told him "all the girls were in love with you" when he paid her a visit on Thursday. Charles visited Ethel at her care home in Lightwater, Surrey, shortly after bidding a formal farewell to US President Donald Trump at Windsor. While talking about a previous investiture in 1969, Mrs Caterham said: All the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you." The remark prompted a hearty laugh from the King and a raise of his eyebrows.

One of Ethel's granddaughters, Kate Henderson, added: "You were saying that the other day, weren’t you? You said 'Prince Charles was so handsome. All the girls were in love with him.' A true prince – and now the King." Charles, who responded with a playful grimace, quipped: "Yes well, all that's left of him anyway."

Mrs Caterham became the oldest living person in April after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas at 116. She chose to celebrate her latest birthday in August quietly with just her family - but it was revealed at the time that she would have made a concession for the King. The monarch duly obliged just a few weeks later by travelling to see her in person.

The pair also spoke about Mrs Caterham’s fond memories of a Buckingham Palace garden party she attended in the 1960s. On the table between the chairs was a previous birthday card from Charles and Camilla, one from the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a framed, signed letter from the King congratulating Mrs Caterham on her 116th birthday and becoming the world’s oldest living person.

The cards were just some of the 17 she has received from both the King and the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark her birthdays since turning 100, including the one marking her centenary.

Busy week

It has been a busy week for the King who, on Tuesday, attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent before meeting President Trump and his wife, Melania, on their two-day state visit, which included a lavish state banquet on Wednesday evening.

While the visit appeared to go swimmingly, the preparation for the banquet alone is no mean feat. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the "Waterloo Table" which seats the 160 people guest list of diplomats, royals and A-listers attending the meal, takes four days to prepare. "The Waterloo Table takes 10 people 4 days to set up in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. It seats 162 guests for a state banquet," the organisation wrote on their official Instagram account.

Adding: "The 3-4 course menu is carefully planned and sourced mainly from local suppliers, including the royal farms and greenhouses at Windsor Castle. Historically, the food was served in the style of à la française (similar to a buffet) but now it is served à la russe (individual courses)," it continued, before noting that the flower arrangements will be made from blooms from the royal residences.