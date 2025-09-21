Ashley Olsen debuts dramatic new hair transformation

Ashley Olsen turned heads in New York as she showcased a brand new hair colour recently. The former Full House star has switched up her look with a new ginger shade. She was pictured all bundled up for fall with an oversized scarf, tote bag and her signature oversized sunglasses. Her new dark red locks are in stark contrast to her usual blonde or brown hair colour. Ashley and Mary-Kate have both kept a very low profile in recent years, working on their business The Row, which they launched back in 2006.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Ashley steps out with a new look in NYC

Last week, they were spotted at New York Fashion Week, where the iconic pair wowed fans with their chic, grown-up style at the W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s party.

The sisters were photographed in coordinating, oversized outfits and their signature long, centre-parted hairstyles.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID A brand new look for fall

Mary-Kate donned a casual oversized white shirt and black pants with a colorful patterned scarf for the event, wearing her light brown hair in long sleek waves, while Ashley sported dark-wash jeans, a black long coat and a gray scarf. The pair were joined by magazine editor Sara Moonves.

"I think we’re very much perfectionists and hard workers and we’ve always been hard workers," Mary-Kate told i-D Magazine in 2021.

"So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that.

“It’s also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we’re constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

© Getty Images for W Magazine Mary-Kate and Ashley with Sara Moonves at New York Fashion Week

"I think in the beginning it was really a project for us. So yes, it started with the T-shirt and then six other pieces fell out of that: tank tops, cardigans, leggings… But it was really about perfecting the fit and perfecting the fabric and it really was kind of just a passion project," added Ashley.

The no-logo brand takes its name from Savile Row, the famed street of bespoke tailors in London and has become a firm favourite with celebrities. The fashion line has a minimalist aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and neutral palette.

Whatever the reason for her hair transformation, it seems perfectly timed for the new season. Ashley’s new, warm red-toned locks are the perfect accessory for fall.