Reece Witherspoon opens up about abusive ex who 'diminished' her spirit

Actress Reese Witherspoon has shared in a recent interview that she had to "rewire" her brain after leaving an abusive relationship. The 49-year-old star of The Morning Show appeared on the New York Times 'The Interview' podcast on Saturday. "You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening," the actress shared. "When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain."

Reese also reflected on the emotional toll that the relationship took on her, and the resilience it took to rebuild herself afterwards.

"It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now," she continued. "It’s very hard to be a public figure. I have a lot of compassion for people who live public lives and maintain privacy.

"It’s nearly impossible at this point, with everybody dehumanizing you, taking pictures of you like you’re an animal in the zoo instead of a person with their children. It was really hard, and being a mom and wanting to protect young people is hard too," she added.

The Sweet Home Alabama star had opened up previously in 2018 in an interview with Oprah Winfrey's publication, O Magazine.

"A line got drawn in the sand and it got crossed, and my brain just switched," Reese shared at the time.

"I knew it was going to be very difficult, but I just couldn’t go any further. It was profound and I was young, really young."

"I could never be the person I am today. I was a different person too. It changed who I was on a cellular level. The fact that I stood up for myself.

"I’m a different person now, and it’s part of the reason I can stand up and say, 'Yes, I’m ambitious.' Because someone tried to take that from me," she said.

