Reese Witherspoon is always so well put together in the fashion department, so it's unsurprising that the Legally Blonde actress' home life is much the same.

The 48-year-old appeared in a recent video shared on social media, which showed fans how she is "at home".

The clip was shared to promote a new line of clothing from her brand, Draper James, and showed Reese wearing some beautiful pieces perfect for fall dressing.

The mother-of-two was seen in many different outfits from the collection as she tended to jobs around the house. The caption read: "At home with @reesewitherspoon in all of her favorites from our fall collection."

Reese appeared in the stunning home which complemented the campaign perfectly.

The Hollywood A-lister has multiple homes in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as two in California in the upmarket areas of Bel Air and Brentwood.

While it's not clear which property the star was filming in, the property's interiors make your jaw drop.

Fans seemingly thought so, with one person writing: "Yes a million times. So in love." Another said: "Magnificent and beautiful!"

Click through the gallery to see the best photos from the video...

1/ 4 © Instagram Cozy cuddles In one frame, Reese is cuddling up with her French bulldog, Minnie, while lying on a gorgeous queen-sized bed. The beautiful bedroom had so many gorgeous elements including a burnt orange headboard with decorative wallpaper behind it. The bed was dressed with blue and white striped linen sheets while a green lamp was placed next to the bed.

2/ 4 © Instagram Reading nook Reese runs her own book club, so this shot from the photoshoot was so perfect. Minnie joins the Big Little Lies actress as she sits by the window with a book firmly in hand.



3/ 4 © Instagram Pristine kitchen In another frame from the video, Reese sat in the gorgeous kitchen as she tucks into an apple pie. The marble-topped table with wooden stools underneath is stunning, and we love the duck-egg blue accents throughout the kitchen.



4/ 4 © Instagram The perfect host Another snapshot from the video shows Reese tending to a delicious-looking spread laid out on the table with a selection of cheeses and fruits. The Morning Show actress is the epitome of a host with style and class!



Reese Witherspoon's $15.9m Californian home

Reese doesn't often share a look inside her home, but when she showed off her home office in her Californian mansion earlier this year, the star revealed the surprising layout.

The star appeared on the first episode of her company Hello Sunshine's daily podcast and filmed the conversation from inside one of the rooms which had an interesting double door feature.

The white wooden doors had classic brass handles and were adjacent to one another, making a double entrance into the room which perhaps serves as a home office for Reese.

Another surprising layout feature was the large pink sofa placed just behind where Reese was sitting.

The sofa's width is so generous that it almost takes up space from both doors – but we bet it's super comfy to cosy up on.

Reese predominantly resides in a huge home in LA worth $15.9 million. Reese purchased the seven-bedroom house in March 2020 and Dirt described it as "one of the most private properties on LA's Westside."