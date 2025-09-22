Prince Harry relives special childhood memory with Princess Diana

Prince Harry has shared a fond memory of his childhood as he appeared alongside his wife Meghan Markle in a 20/20 special called The Happiest Story On Earth: 70 Years Of Disneyland. The couple, who have been married since 2018 and currently live in the US, also enjoyed a Disneyland trip with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in June this year. Back in 1993, when he was just eight years old, Harry spent a memorable trip to Disney World with his mother and brother. "I remember it very, very well. I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it," the 41-year-old shared.

Harry spoke about their recent trip to Disneyland earlier this year to celebrate Lilibet's fourth birthday.

'They're like, "This is amazing!" he recalled of his children's reaction before entering the main park.

© ABC / BACKGRID Prince Harry reveals Space Mountain is his favourite theme park ride

“Like, "Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away," he told them.

"To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into - it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

Meghan shared some special moments of the experience on Instagram, with a video montage from the two-day vacation they went on, which featured fun rides and treats.

© Instagram The family at Disneyland

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" the Suits alum captioned the video.

Highlights for the family of four included meeting Elsa from Frozen and a Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake for Lilibet.

© Instagram Prince Harry, Meghan and their children at Disneyland

Earlier this week Harry and Meghan made a rare public appearance at a star-studded gala in their first outing since the royal reunion.

The couple were guests at Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! Fall Fundraiser, a benefit supporting first responders.

© Getty Images for ABA (L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert

During his four-day stint in London, Harry also visited a number of the charities and organisations that remain close to his heart. He attended the Wellchild Awards, visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, and made a special appearance at the Diana Award, the charity he shares with his brother, Prince William, among other meaningful visits.