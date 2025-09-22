Dancing with the Stars fans call out 'biased' judging and insist Corey Feldman 'deserved better' after premiere dance

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premiered on September 16 and fans have already gotten riled up to protect their favorite stars. Actor Corey Feldman showed off his best moves alongside his partner Jenna Johnson, as the two danced a lively tango number to Billy Joel's "It's Still Rock & Roll to Me." They got a riveting response from the live audience and from judge Bruno Tonioli who called him "Tango Jackson," and said their performance was "so fun to watch."

Contrary to Bruno's enthusiastic response to their dance, fellow judge Derek Hough wasn't feeling it as much. He revealed: "Well, after that, I feel terrible, but love you buddy," and proceeded to give them a low score of four. Derek was immediately booed, as Bruno went on to give the couple another low score of five. Bruno came to Derek's defense and commented: "He's doing his job."

© Getty Images Corey danced a tango number with his partner Jenna Johnson

Third judge Carrie Ann Inaba had to sit out of the premiere episode due to getting sick. Corey's fans took to Derek's Instagram to share their disappointment with the low score he gave. One person wrote: "Can't believe you gave Corey a four. He was my favorite performance of the night." A second follower added: "It's obvious you have favorites! YOU ARE SO RUDE giving Corey a four."

© Getty Images Most viewers loved Corey's performance

Another fan commented: "Corey deserved better." Despite the rough start that Corey experienced, his followers on Instagram took to his comment section to cheer him on. One person wrote: "You two did great! I was disappointed the judges didn't give you a higher score." Another commenter continued: "So um, he didn't deserve a four. I hated seeing him getting upset. He did better than I thought he would. It wasn't bad.

© Getty Images Derek was accused of underscoring Corey by fans

A third follower wrote: "His turns, kicks and flare were sooo smooth! That four was such an underscore." As the pair awaited their final score on the live show, Corey opened up to co-host Julianne Hough about dealing with scoliosis. He revealed to her: "I have to be honest, this is such a reward for me. Honestly, I was thinking for myself, 'How do I make myself better? How do I improve?'"

© Getty Images Corey's fans cheered him on through their online comments

He continued: "Because I have such terrible posture, I've had it since I was a kid and this is such a gift landing in my lap, and it's helping me to fix a problem I've always wanted to get better." Although the dancing pair were visually disappointed by getting the low total score of nine, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro attempted to console the duo by reminding viewers to vote for their favorites before the following week's eliminations.