DWTS’ Derek Hough shares emotional update about wife Hayley’s recovery after brain surgery

Derek Hough has finally shared an update a week after his wife Hayley Erbert underwent brain surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the Dancing With The Stars dancer shared a video of Hayley in recovery with a long and emotional statement.

The video showed Hayley and Derek walking steadily alongside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool towards the Washington Monument. Hayley wore a helmet on her head, presumably a protective measure after the recent surgery she's had.

Derek wrote: "As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives.

"It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

He explained to fans that Hayley is doing "well". "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle", he continued.

Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel on December 6th.

The dancer explained that Hayley still had another surgery to come, "hopefully in a few weeks", in order to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. This should restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.

Clearly emotional from the long week, Derek thanked people for the "incredible support and medical care" that Hayley has received.

"It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

He added: "We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time."

The couple originally met in 2014 when Hayley, previously a competitor on Season 10 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, interviewed to tour with him and his sister. She appeared in two tours with the siblings, and has since been a troupe dancer in six seasons of DWTS. The couple got engaged in 2022.

Derek and Hayley got married earlier this year after dating for almost ten years; while the dancer explained this wasn't the holiday season either of them had envisioned, they still felt "incredibly grateful" to have it.

"We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."