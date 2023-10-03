DWTS's Julianne Hough's bikini-clad photo with sisters and mom will make your head spin

Julianne Hough regular delights fans with glimpses into her sun-drenched life in California and that includes spending time with her family too.

During a summer gone-by, the professional dancer and two of her siblings, Marabeth and Sharee, were joined by their mother, Mariann, as they lounged around in the summer weather and they look so alike it's staggering.

Julianne posted the photo on her Instagram Stories at the time and left fans doing a double-take.

How many sisters does Julianne Hough have?

All three of Julianne's sisters are sporty. Sharee is a flight attendant, and dance and fitness instructor, while Marabeth is a real estate agent with a passion for dancing too. Their other sister Katherine is a makeup artist and actress.

Julianne doesn't often share photos of her sisters, however she's worked with her brother, Derek Hough, on many projects over the years.

He is also a professional dancer and is currently a judge on DWTS while Julianne hosts the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

What is Julianne Hough's relationship with Shirley Ballas?

Julianne and Derek grew up in Utah with their three other siblings before the pair moved to London, where they went on to attend the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

They lived with dance coaches, Corky and Shirley Ballas who are the parents of fellow DWTS pro Mark Ballas.

Derek opened up about the difficult decision their parents had to make for two of their children when he told People: “People will say, ‘How could your parents let you go off to do that?' I think it’s great that they saw an amazing opportunity. That is the reason we are here today."

Julianne and Derek Hough's close brother-sister relationship

Ahead of Julianne's hosting gig on the popular dance show, Derek could say enough kind things about her and why she's perfect for the role.

Derek with two of his sisters Marabeth and Katherine

"One of the things I'm looking forward to about working with my sister again is just, she's just a wonderful person, she's a great person to work with," he said during an appearance on GMA.

He added: "She's amazing at what she does, she knows the show inside and out, she's a part of the show, she's important to the show, really, I feel like, from the history of it."

Julianne is very close to her brother Derek

Derek said that Julianne will also make a fabulous mentor.

"She's been there, she's done it," he said of his sister's stint as a dancer on the show. "She'll be fantastic and I think it'll kinda be fun to play with each other, just kind of like, you know, to have some banter. We'll see what happens."

