Everyone is talking about Noah Cyrus's massive Grammys dress Miley Cyrus's younger sister hit the red carpet in a look no one was expecting.

Grammys fashion is never for the faint of heart - and that’s what we love most about it.

Noah Cyrus proved just that as she hit the awards ceremony red carpet in Los Angeles, Calif. Sunday wearing an ivory Schiaparelli Couture dress complete with a massive elevated shawl that flowed all around her.

Noah wowed when she hit the red carpet in this Schiaparelli Couture dress

“I am obsessed with this look,” Miley Cyrus’s younger sister told E! News host Giuliana Rancic before the show began. “It's a Schiaparelli finale piece from the 2021 couture collection. Daniel Roseberry is a genius and I feel so honored to be able wear this piece tonight."

Noah was actually moved to tears as she got ready, telling Giuliana “I started crying”. She added, “I feel so blessed to be able to wear this piece tonight.” Noah went on to tell Giuliana her mom and dad fell in love with her Grammys look. “My dad texted my mom, “She looks like an angel.”

There was a mix of reactions on social media to Noah’s dramatic dress, with some Grammy watchers comparing the look to a comforter, pieces of tissue, a bed, and more. “Noah Cyrus has arrived dressed as a piece of popcorn,” one wrote.

Other fashionistas fell head over heels for the dress, with one writing, “I think Noah Cyrus just stole my heart,” and another adding, “a QUEEN!” Regardless of where you stand, there's no denying that Noah made a unique style statement - and we always stan for that.

Noah brought her mom as her date to the Grammys

It was an extra special night for the July songstress, not only because she was nominated for Best New Artist, but because her father, Billy Ray Cyrus was nominated for the same award seven years before she was born.

As for the advice the country star gave Noah ahead of the show, Noah told Giuliana he said, “Just live in that moment because it's gone in a flash.” The singer added, “It's one night, especially the way we're doing it tonight, it's so different and everything. I really am just living every single second."

Noah also had her mom, Tish Cyrus, as her arm at the slimmed-down ceremony, which was held outside of the Staples Centers.

