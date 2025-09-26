James Norton's private life away from the cameras - including his relationship status

Currently delighting viewers in Netflix's latest offering, House of Guinness, James Norton is becoming one of Britain’s brightest stars. Lighting up screens as Sean Rafferty, he takes on the role of a formidable factory foreman in the series that chronicles the founding story of the famous Irish tipple. His latest job sees the star portray a ruthless character who will do anything to protect the revered Guinness family. However, while his fame soars, James keeps his own private and family life under wraps and lets his make-believe life do the talking. Here’s what we know about the actor's life behind the scenes…

Where does James Norton live?

Now 40, the actor was born in 1985 in Lambeth, London, but he grew up in Malton, North Yorkshire. The Happy Valley star doesn't offer much in terms of details about his life at home, but he has shared the odd glimpse in the past of his house in South-East London. Through various pictures and posts on his Instagram, James offered a view of what appeared to be his living room inside his house as he stood in front of an impressive photo wall. He also captured and shared himself enjoying an ice bath in his back garden that featured a brown wooden fence and fairy lights. It's thought the star's house is in the Peckham neighbourhood.

Who is James Norton dating?

The trailer for House of Guinness

While the King & Conqueror's actor has been linked to a few famous faces, at the moment, he is believed to be a single man. Rumoured to have been dating stylist Flora Huddart and singer Lily Allen, James hasn’t been in a public relationship since his split from fellow actor Imogen Poots.

The couple were together from 2018 until 2023 and were engaged for one year, after James popped the question in 2022. Opening up about their break-up, he told The Guardian: "That happened naturally and amicably. Two actors going out is always challenging because of scheduling. We were travelling a lot. And that was one of many factors that brought a very happy relationship to an end."

He first addressed the ending of his six-year relationship publicly on stage during a panel chat at Glastonbury earlier this year. James further explained: "I lost the person. But I also lost the life I was about to lead, the kids we had named, all that kind of stuff." The star offered more insights into the private couple’s life together, saying: "It's very [expletive] hard, but it happened in a very abrupt way, and it happened kind of to me, and I thought that I was on a path. I was about to have kids, about to get married, all that kind of stuff, and my life just turned around, completely changed direction."

James and Imogen were first linked in 2017 while both starring in a run of the play Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse. Three years later, in 2020, it was reported that Imogen had moved into James's London house.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage James Norton was engaged to fellow actor Imogen Poots for one year before they broke things off in 2023

What has James Norton starred in?

James is no stranger to the screen, and he has already enjoyed a hugely successful acting career. Best known for playing Tommy Lee Royce in ITV's smash hit Happy Valley, he has also taken on starring roles in BBC's McMafia, War & Peace and the newly released King & Conqueror.

© Netflix James stars as a factory foreman in Netflix's House of Guinness

Outside of his work for television, James has also appeared in a number of films, including Little Women, Joy, Rogue and Nowhere Special.

What health battle is James Norton facing?

© Instagram James shares updates on his social media discussing his battle with diabetes

The Bafta-winning actor was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 22 years old and has been battling with his condition ever since. He has been open about learning to cope with his diagnosis and has been a strong advocate for diabetes awareness in the UK, taking part in many public campaigns. He also regularly posts pictures on his Instagram account where he shows his continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that is implanted in his arm.