James Norton's rare glimpses into home life with famous fiancée in 600k neighbourhood

Playing Nice star James Norton lives in Peckham with his famous fiancée, actress Imogen Poots, and they are both keen to keep their personal lives private, fans have seen glimpses inside their property on social media.

James' Instagram feed often features his South-East London neighbourhood and there have been a few snaps which appear to have been taken inside his home.

WATCH: James Norton stars in Playing Nice

In one photo, a black-and-white photo, the star could be seen standing in front of a wall of photo frames. The stylish gallery wall features a range of different frames in various sizes, featuring paintings and photographs.

James shared a black-and-white snap inside his property

Another picture was of his partner Imogen, which showed more of their living quarters. The space appears to be their kitchen area with sash windows, which has been decorated with plenty of plants and there is a collection of alcohol bottles on the side. Quite the party pad.

James' fiancee has posed in the residence

One summer James used a paddling pool as an ice bath in the garden – genius!

James 'chilled out' in a pool of ice

According to Rightmove, properties in Peckham had an overall average price of 613,715 last year, indicating it's a popular place to live in the capital.

James' childhood

When James filmed in Yorkshire for Happy Valley, he would have felt right at home because despite living in London for many years, the star was brought up in the rural location of Malton.

James was educated in North Yorkshire and Cambridge before moving to London to enrol in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Prior to moving in with James, Imogen previously spent her time travelling between New York and London for various film roles.

Fellow Happy Valley star, Sarah Lancashire, also traded her countryside life for one in the city, settling in the UK capital as well.

What is Playing Nice?

© ITV James plays Pete in Playing Nice

New ITV thriller, Playing Nice, starts on 5 January. It is based on the best-selling novel by British thriller author JP Delaney and the Cornwall-set series follows the two sets of parents as they face a horrifying dilemma after having their children switched at birth. Do they keep the sons they have raised as their own or reclaim their biological child?

The synopsis reads: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay).

© ITV Playing Nice is a new thriller

"At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play. How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."