7 places to shop Black-owned brands, from Nordstrom to Amazon

Did you know some of your favorite beauty and department stores have dedicated storefronts for Black-owned brands? That means you can find some great Black-owned businesses to support, whether fashion, beauty or homeware, in just a click.

Where can I shop for Black-owned brands?

Supporting Black-owned and founded businesses has become a major focus in recent years, and some of our top go-to retailers - from Nordstrom and Macy's, to Sephora and Amazon, are now making it easier for us to shop by shining the spotlight on Black-owned brands.

BLACK-OWNED BRANDS AT NORDSTROM

The retailer has a special storefront dedicated to Black-owned, founded and designed labels. Shop brands like Off-White, founded by late designer Virgil Abloh, Briogio hair care and sustainable and size-inclusive fashion brand Diarrablu.

Diarrablu Bwalo Wrap, $175, and Umy Convertible Jumpsuit, $225

BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES ON AMAZON

On Amazon you can shop Black-owned businesses, while the Handmade section, dedicated to handcrafted, unique products, also has a spotlight on Black Artisans and Makers. Boosting the profile of Black-owned brands while making it easy to shop, too, with your Amazon account? Sign us up.

Satin Lined Beanie Hat by Beautifully Warm, was $23.95 now $13.99

BLACK-OWNED BRANDS AT ULTA BEAUTY

It’s just been announced that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is FINALLY landing at Ulta on March 6. In the meantime, check out the beauty retailers storefront dedicated to other Black-owned and founded beauty brands from Black Girl Sunscreen - no more ghostly residue! - to Homebody and BLK/OPL.

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $15.99

BLACK-OWNED BRANDS AT MACY’S

Macy's is great for one-stop shopping, and you’ll find everything you could need in its special Black-owned storefront, whether jewelry, beauty, fashion, homeware or toys.

Harlem Candle Co. Lady Day Lux Candle, $48

BLACK-OWNED BRANDS AT SEPHORA

We love the beauty lineup at Sephora: 54 Thrones, Pat McGrath Labs, KNC Beauty and more. The retailer spotlights both new and classic brands, from luxury fragrances by Chris Collins to beloved icon Fashion Fair.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment, $18

BLACK DESIGNERS AT SAKS

If you’re having trouble getting your hands on the instant sell-out Telfar bags, you can still shop Telfar collabs at Saks Fifth Avenue, which has a special storefront for Black designer brands. Other labels you'll find include LaQuan Smith - whose celebrity fans include Ciara, Halle Bailey and Jennifer Lopez - Billionaires Boys Club and EleVen by Venus Williams.

UGG x Telfar fleece bucket hat, $125, Saks Fifth Avenue

BLACK DESIGNERS & BLACK-OWNED BRANDS AT SHOPBOP

Online fashion retailer Shopbop is featuring such designers as Victor Glamaud - Meghan Markle is a fan of the label’s cut-out looks - as well as cool jewelry, bags and accessories.

SIKA Bubble Dress, $295

