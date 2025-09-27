Tim McGraw shares rare photograph with brothers with heartbreaking family statement

While Tim McGraw may be a household name, away from the spotlight, he's a devoted brother to his two siblings who have largely chosen to stay out of the public eye. The country star offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with his brothers in honor of an emotional family anniversary on Thursday. Tim took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself posing alongside his brothers, Mark and Matthew McGraw, with their late Uncle Hank. Taken outdoors during what appeared to be winter – judging by their puffer coats and wool hats – Tim and his siblings smiled for the camera as they gathered around Hank for an evening of family drinks.

In the caption, the 58-year-old penned: "My brothers and me with Uncle Hank. We lost Hank last year, miss him everyday." Alongside his half-brothers Mark and Matthew, Tim also has a half-sister, Cari, through his father, the baseball player Tug McGraw. He also has two younger half-sisters, Tracey and Sandra, through his mother's marriage to Horace Smith.

Tim McGraw with his brothers and late uncle

Tim was raised by his mother Betty and stepfather Horace. However, by the time he was 11, Tim discovered that his biological father wasn’t Horace, but former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tug McGraw. Tug met Tim's mom in 1966 while he was playing minor league baseball.

© Getty Images Tim's biological father was pro baseball player Tug McGraw

"I think a lot of people don't realize I didn't grow up with Tug," Tim told Today in 2019. "I didn't know Tug was my dad. I found my birth certificate when I was 11 years old." He continued: "We didn't have a whole lot, and I was in my mom's closet, I was digging through something and found my birth certificate. It said McGraw. My name was Smith as a kid because my stepdad's name was Horace Smith."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Back in July, the musician opened up about his bond with his late father during a new interview with Big Machine Records. Following his death from brain cancer in 2004, Tug left his son a sentimental gift in his will – his 1969 Mercedes convertible that he purchased with his bonus check for winning the 1969 World Series.

"One [car] that I will never sell, my dad had this little Mercedes 280 SL that he bought when they won the '69 World Series, and he bought it with his World Series check," he shared. "And so, he passed that on to me, and all of my daughters learned to drive in that, so that’s pretty special."