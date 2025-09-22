Tim McGraw shocks with appearance in new photo with Faith Hill and daughters

Tim McGraw is embracing his new look, and so is his wife, Faith Hill. The country music duo featured in a photo shared by their oldest daughter, Gracie, and fans would be forgiven for not recognizing him. In the snapshot from Faith's birthday, the couple and their three children, including Audrey and Maggie too, posed for a photo on the set Hamilton.

They captioned it "FAMilton," and wished Faith a happy birthday. The photo featured Faith, who was being embraced by her longtime husband. But rather than wear one of his signature cowboy hats, Tim sported a completely bald head, glasses and a salt and pepper beard.

© Instagram Tim looked almost unrecognizable

Buff body

He showed off his buff physique in a tight t-shirt as he hugged Faith. Tim recently revealed the reason for shaving off his hair and for his "ripped muscles," when he took to Instagram and shared a headline referencing his transformation. "Long, hot summer," he captioned the photo, seemingly referring to the high temperatures in Nashville.

He also shared his wife's reaction to his makeover during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. Tim was asked by the host: "Were you surprised that your bald head went viral?"

Gone bald

"Yeah, I was," the singer admitted. "You know, it was one of those things I wanted to try, and I did it. The main thing is my wife loved it. So, I think I'm going to keep it for a while." However, there is a draw back: "The problem is, it gets cold quick," he said.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Tim has shaved his head

Tim previously opened up about his signature style and made a confession about why — up until now — he almost always wears a hat. "Of course the cowboy hat is who I am in my music, but I've never been real comfortable with the way I looked without a hat," he told People. "I have what I call a 'fivehead.' I don't have a forehead, I have a 'fivehead.' I always felt that I had a really big head."

© WireImage He hung up his signature hat for the night

© Getty Images Tim no longer has his dark hair either

But he's becoming more confident the older he gets. "But that's one of those things about getting older," he added. "You get more comfortable with yourself." Not that he spends a lot of cash on his hat collection. "I don't have a lot," he told Taste of Country. "I try to stick with one for a long time."

He added to Esquire: "I don't pay very much for my cowboy hats.I wear a black straw hat made by Resistol. It takes about three shows to really sweat through it to fall into place and start looking good. And then I'll wear it three months longer than I should just because I don't want to break in a new one."